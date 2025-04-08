Schedule 1 update releases in beta on Steam, adding everything from golden toilets to a new pawn shop so you can sell anything that's not drugs too

After launching into Early Access on Steam last month and going viral nearly instantly with thousands of stellar reviews following, Schedule 1 is gearing up for one of its biggest updates yet with a beta branch release.

While Schedule 1's success hasn't all been smooth sailing, especially considering the recent alleged copyright investigation opened by Drug Dealer Simulator's own developers, it's undeniably been an impressive one. The indie game is smashing Steam charts left and right, standing as the fourth most active title on Valve's platform currently and even beating out the likes of Monster Hunter Wilds, Rust, and the ever-popular Wallpaper Engine.

With nearly 80,000 reviews, Schedule 1 isn't showing signs of slowing down any time soon, and its latest update makes it all the more enticing. Available via the game's beta branch on Steam, version 0.3.4 sees the addition of various decorative items and two shops – with other features yet to come "in the full release." The Bleuballs Boutique and Pawn Shop are perhaps the most major highlights, adding new items to purchase and sell.

In The Bleuballs Boutique, players can buy all sorts of golden goodies to show off their not-so-legitimately earned wealth, including everything from shiny gold toilets to solid gold bars and fancy jewelry. The Pawn Shop, on the other hand, allows fans to sell "pretty much anything," excluding drugs, for money – which means I can finally get rid of that random lamp I stole from the motel room and brought to the barn for no good reason.

While no solid release date has been announced just yet for the full release of version 0.3.4, the beta branch is accessible to all players for free. As the beta "doesn't quite contain 100% of the features coming," developer TVGS urges fans to "discuss and report issues" so that they can iron out any problems ahead of the update's official launch. Now, if you'll excuse me, I have some plants to tend to and some gold chains to go buy.

Itching to support more small developers? Check out some of these other upcoming indie games if so.

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

