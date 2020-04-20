New superhero movies: every Marvel, DC, and comic book movie flying your way

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s our guide to all the new superhero movies releasing over the next few years. There’s plenty of ‘em too, bounding, leaping, and flying from the comic pages and into theatres – and that means there’s almost too much to keep track of. Almost.
Don’t worry, we’re going to help you get your superhero fix on the big screen. Whether it’s the MCU’s all-conquering stable of superheroes that catches the eye, DC’s roster of one-off movies starring the likes of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, or even some of Sony’s Spider-Verse plans, you’ll find them all below.
Just this year alone you’re looking at a handful of really promising and unique new superhero movies. There’s the Black Widow movie, Wonder Woman 1984, and even the likes of The New Mutants and the G.I. Joe movie to look forward to. Next year, 2021, is similarly strong with The Eternals, the MCU-adjacent Morbius, The Batman, a Sam Raimi-directed Doctor Strange sequel and so, so much more. And beyond that? Well, you’ll have to scroll down to find out…
New superhero movies (2020)
- Wonder Woman 1984 – August 14, 2020
- Untitled Sony/Marvel sequel (Venom 2) – October 2, 2020
- Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins – October 23, 2020
- Black Widow – November 6, 2020
New superhero movies (2021)
- The Eternals – February 12, 2021
- Morbius – March 19, 2021
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – May 7, 2021
- The Batman – June 25, 2021
- Spider-Man 3 – July 16, 2021
- The Suicide Squad – August 8, 2021
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – November 5, 2021
- Black Adam – December 22, 2021
New superhero movies (2022)
- Thor: Love and Thunder – February 18, 2022
- Shazam 2 – April 1, 2022
- Spider-Verse 2 – April 8, 2022
- Black Panther 2 – May 6, 2022
- The Flash – July 1, 2022
- Captain Marvel 2 – July 8, 2022
- Untitled Marvel movie – October 7, 2022
- Aquaman 2 – December 16, 2022
New superhero movies (2023)
- Untitled Marvel movie – February 17, 2023
- Untitled Marvel movie – May 5, 2023
- Untitled Marvel movie – July 28, 2023
- Untitled Marvel movie – November 3, 2023
New superhero movies (TBA)
- Amazons (Wonder Woman spin-off)
- Ant-Man 3
- Blade
- Guardians of the Galaxy 3
- Gotham City Sirens
- Green Lantern Corps
- The New Gods
- The New Mutants
- The Trench (Aquaman spin-off)
- Untitled Sony/Marvel movie