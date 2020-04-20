New superhero movies: every Marvel, DC, and comic book movie flying your way

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s our guide to all the new superhero movies releasing over the next few years. There’s plenty of ‘em too, bounding, leaping, and flying from the comic pages and into theatres – and that means there’s almost too much to keep track of. Almost.

Don’t worry, we’re going to help you get your superhero fix on the big screen. Whether it’s the MCU’s all-conquering stable of superheroes that catches the eye, DC’s roster of one-off movies starring the likes of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, or even some of Sony’s Spider-Verse plans, you’ll find them all below.

Just this year alone you’re looking at a handful of really promising and unique new superhero movies. There’s the Black Widow movie, Wonder Woman 1984, and even the likes of The New Mutants and the G.I. Joe movie to look forward to. Next year, 2021, is similarly strong with The Eternals, the MCU-adjacent Morbius, The Batman, a Sam Raimi-directed Doctor Strange sequel and so, so much more. And beyond that? Well, you’ll have to scroll down to find out…

New superhero movies (2020)

(Image credit: Warner)

Wonder Woman 1984 – August 14, 2020

Untitled Sony/Marvel sequel (Venom 2) – October 2, 2020

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins – October 23, 2020

Black Widow – November 6, 2020

New superhero movies (2021)

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Eternals – February 12, 2021

Morbius – March 19, 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – May 7, 2021

The Batman – June 25, 2021

Spider-Man 3 – July 16, 2021

The Suicide Squad – August 8, 2021

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – November 5, 2021

Black Adam – December 22, 2021

New superhero movies (2022)

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel Studios)

Thor: Love and Thunder – February 18, 2022

Shazam 2 – April 1, 2022

Spider-Verse 2 – April 8, 2022

Black Panther 2 – May 6, 2022

The Flash – July 1, 2022

Captain Marvel 2 – July 8, 2022

Untitled Marvel movie – October 7, 2022

Aquaman 2 – December 16, 2022

New superhero movies (2023)

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Untitled Marvel movie – February 17, 2023

Untitled Marvel movie – May 5, 2023

Untitled Marvel movie – July 28, 2023

Untitled Marvel movie – November 3, 2023

New superhero movies (TBA)

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)