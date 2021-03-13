Twitch suspends two streamers after Warzone's Mara livestreamed them cheating

Twitch has suspended two Call of Duty: Warzone streamers after the duo were allegedly caught cheating when playing against streamer Alex Zedra, who also just so happens to portray Operator Mara in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone.

BeardedBanger and Sarah "Icy Vixen" Belles were reported when Zedra spotted dodgy gameplay which seemed to intimate her opponents were using aimbots and wallhacks.

Icy Vixen was suspended first, and - after pushing back and boasting that he was about to be offered a Twitch partnership after 12 days on the service - a suspension swiftly followed for BeardedBanger, too.

After I called her boyfriend out as well for hacking. BeardedBanger pic.twitter.com/f9HPghS9qJMarch 12, 2021 See more

"Thank you Twitch for banning the most toxic hackers I’ve ever come across in my five years of being on this platform," Zedra tweeted earlier today. "Glad I got to witness him being banned live after being called bitch and to 1v1 them as they’re blatantly hacking."

ICYMI, Call of Duty: Warzone is celebrating its first anniversary with a new way to track and share your records via a new feature called the Warzone Report .

All you need to do to get your Warzone Report is head to Twitter, pull up the Tweet from the official Call of Duty account, and respond with the hashtag #WarzoneReport and the gamertag for your Activision account. Give it a second and the official account will reply to your Tweet with a custom image loaded up with your stats and tag.

Aside from reminding us all of our skills or lack thereof, Activision is also celebrating the anniversary by teasing what's next for Warzone. That includes some anniversary gifts for prominent players which may tease the addition of zombies to the Gulag , and ever more rumors around the Warzone nuke event.

A year later, Warzone's operator skins prove it's finally learning how to have some fun .