Tom Holland responds to Spider-Man trilogy reports

Tom Holland has responded to reports of a new Spider-Man trilogy.

"Listen, all I'll say is that we have some very, very exciting things to be talking about," the actor told Quotidien. "I don't know what those things are, or what they will transpire to be, but it looks like it's an incredibly bright future ahead. And, as I've said before, Spider-Man will forever live in me." (H/T Digital Spy)

Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal recently revealed plans for a further trilogy starring Holland as Peter Parker. "This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie," she told Fandango. "We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn't part of… we're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies."

However, according to THR, Sony insiders have played down the comments, saying there are no official plans in place for another trilogy at the moment.

Plus, Holland was recently fairly ambivalent when asked about his Spider-Man future by our sister publication Total Film. "I don't know," he said on continuing as Peter Parker. "Looking beyond Marvel or Sony, I’m very excited. I just think there are endless opportunities for me to do what I want, and doing what I want might not be in the film industry. It might be completely separate."

We'll have to wait and see what the future holds for Holland's Spidey, but Spider-Man: No Way Home is arriving very soon, releasing this December 17 in theaters in the US and slightly earlier on December 15 in UK cinemas.

