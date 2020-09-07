THPS Downtown Rooftop Gaps: How to complete all the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater Rooftop Gaps

When it comes to challenges, the THPS Downtown Rooftop Gaps are tricky tasks. The only briefing you're given for these is to "Complete the Rooftop Gaps", but that just opens up several more questions – which Tony Hawk's Pro Skater Rooftop Gaps do you need to clear? And how exactly do you even get up onto the rooftop in the first place? The answers aren't obvious, especially when they involve flinging yourself between buildings and through windows, and that's why we're here to lend a helping hand. Follow our lead and you'll be gracefully leaping over the THPS Downtown Rooftop Gaps like the birdman Tony Hawk's himself.

How to complete the THPS Downtown Rooftop Gaps

(Image credit: Activision)

It's worth noting from the start that the THPS Downtown Rooftop Gaps are wide, and you're not going to clear them unless you can pull off big jumps. If you're having issues, you can head to the Stats tab of the Skater menu and respec your character for greater Air, Hangtime, and Speed, which should help you make the distance when clearing the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater Rooftop Gaps. Remember to release the Ollie button as late as possible when you leave the ramp, and if you're able to fill your SPECIAL meter first that can give you some extra pop.

Where to find the THPS Downtown Rooftop Gaps

(Image credit: Activision)

To reach the location of the THPS Downtown Rooftop Gaps, you unsurprisingly need to get up onto the rooftops. From the start of the level, turn right then go up the hill and right again, where you'll see a truck parked in the corner. Ride up its deck and Ollie through the window ahead, then follow the corridor around and up onto the rooftops.

THPS Downtown Rooftop Gap 1

(Image credit: Activision)

The first THPS Downtown Rooftop Gap is on your left as you enter the rooftops, by the greenhouse. Push the barrier out of the way and smash a route through the greenhouse windows, then get a run up from the bowl and skate/grind through the greenhouse to hit the ramp and hit this Tony Hawk's Pro Skater rooftop gap.

(Image credit: Activision)

You'll need to get enough height on your jump to sail through upper window of the building opposite, where you'll land in a room full of charming toilet rolls. There's no time to hang around though as there's two more THPS Rooftop Gaps to hit, so drop down to the street below and head straight back up to the rooftops again via the same route as before.

THPS Downtown Rooftop Gap 2

(Image credit: Activision)

There's a bowl straight ahead of you when you arrive on the rooftops, so enter that and look for a ramp in the middle of the bowl side to the left as you go in, which has a large arrow painted on it. You can use the bowl to fill your SPECIAL meter, and get a decent run up at this ramp and the next Tony Hawk's Pro Skater rooftop gap.

(Image credit: Activision)

You need to clear the big gap and land on the roof of the next building, so make sure you're releasing that Ollie button at the last second. If you're running short of time by this point, you can grind the rails around the outside of the bowl ahead to hit the last gap.

THPS Downtown Rooftop Gap 3

(Image credit: Activision)

The third and final THPS Downtown Rooftop Gap is just to the right of where you landed on this rooftop, overlooking the plaza below. There's a decent distance for a run up, and as we mentioned before you can also grind the rails leading up to the ramp for an extra push if needed.

(Image credit: Activision)

This is the trickiest of the THPS Downtown Rooftop Gaps, as in order for it to register you have to make the large jump and land in a grind on the rail below leading down to the plaza. Hit the ground instead and the gap won't count, and when time is short it's difficult to get back up to the rooftop for another attempt.

If this jump in particular is causing you issues, but you're confident at completing the first one, you can switch the order around to start with the second and third gaps, then only go back for the first one if you clear the other two successfully. Hit all three in one session and you can tick the tricky THPS Downtown Rooftop Gaps challenge off your list.