New Thor: Love and Thunder clip sees Jane Foster in action as Mighty Thor

A new Thor: Love and Thunder clip has debuted at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, and it sees Natalie Portman's Jane Foster in action as Mighty Thor.

In the video, which you can see below, Chris Hemsworth's thunder god tries to call Mjolnir to him, but the hammer isn't listening. At last, it seems to be in his reach, but it soon flies into the hands of another: the Mighty Thor herself, AKA Jane.

New Thor clip pic.twitter.com/DSU1rjS0qjJune 6, 2022 See more

Along with Portman and Hemsworth, Thor 4 sees the return of Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, as well as the Guardians of the Galaxy: Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, Dave Bautista as Drax, and Pom Klementieff as Mantis. Newcomers to the cast include Russell Crowe as Zeus and Christian Bale as the sinister villain, Gorr the God Butcher. Taika Waititi returns to direct – and play Korg.

One character who most likely won't be back, though, is Tom Hiddleston's Loki… though Thor does have a strange tribute to his brother tattooed on his back, as seen in the film's second trailer.

"I love being able to work with Chris Hemsworth," Pratt told our sister publication SFX magazine in the latest issue. "He is like Thor in real life. He's the sweetest dude. Super-funny. Works so hard. It was great. I loved every minute of shooting [Thor 4]. I'm so grateful that they brought us along. It was neat to see him bring this to Australia and shoot it there, with all of his fellow countrymen. And with director Taika Waititi, who is just outrageous. His style is so unique."

Thor: Love and Thunder arrives this July 8. In the meantime, check out our guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else coming our way, and catch up on the MCU so far on Disney Plus.