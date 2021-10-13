This Destiny 2 Untitled Goose Game mask is actual nightmare fuel

The 2021 Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost Halloween event is looking extra cursed thanks to unnerving goose and penguins masks as well as a giant spidery sparrow.

The festival has only just begun but players around the solar system have already been petrified by this year's cosmetics. The aptly named Honk Moon mask, which seems to be a cute nod to the chaotic hit Untitled Goose Game, was among the first horrors identified. Why does its head look so much like the moon? Why is its bill more of a megaphone-like tunnel? And honestly, who assembled this thing with such visible scotch tape?

(Image credit: Bungie)

The penguin mask isn't much friendlier. There's just something about its minimal design and beady eyes that gives us the creeps. Put this thing in a dark room with some moonlight streaming in and you'd see the face of hell itself. It's oddly animatronic for a penguin made of cardboard, almost as if it's been plucked from the robot hellscape of something like Atomic Heart.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Finally, we come to the granddaddy of all creepy things: the big-old spider, or in this case, the Skitterscare sparrow. As if the legs weren't enough, it's even got poison-tipped fangs, a freaking abdomen over the thruster, and it's covered in hair much like a real tarantula. Based on its three eyes, this sparrow was partly modeled after the Hive as well, just for an extra dose of nightmare fuel. We've heard reports that the legs will flop around when you ride this thing with boosters active but we absolutely will not get on it ourselves to confirm that. Who would ride this thing? We'd never get anywhere if this was our sparrow because we'd reflexively blow it up with a rocket every time it was summoned.

