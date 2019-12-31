There's a Switch Pro controller hidden in Red Dead Redemption 2's texture files

A dataminer has found a Nintendo Switch Pro controller hidden in Red Dead Redemption 2 's textures. And while it's natural to be hopeful for a Switch port, it's more likely there's another, admittedly less exciting explanation for the discovery.

Nintendo Switch Controller found in #RDR2 textures. pic.twitter.com/VAkWtJaeRrDecember 24, 2019

The Switch proved itself capable of running massive, graphically-intensive games with the recent Witcher 3 port , which suffers considerable visual compromise but runs competently enough. And although Red Dead Redemption 2 is a newer game and a near pierless technical powerhouse, it's not entirely outside the realm of possibility that Rockstar could make a Switch port at some point. Unfortunately for now, it's more likely that Rockstar is working on bringing support for the Switch Pro controller in Red Dead Redemption 2 on Steam.

Red Dead Redemption 2 just released on PC in December, with support for Xbox One and PS4 controllers. The appearance of the Switch Pro controller in Red Dead Redemption 2's texture files seems to suggest support for the gamepad is coming to the Steam version of the game. That said, nothing's been confirmed at this point and this is all speculation.

Asked last year about the possibility of bringing Red Dead Redemption 2 to the Switch, former Nintendo of America boss Reggie Fils-Aime said, "We’d love for it to be there," adding that the game's development "predated any communication of Nintendo Switch." So at least according to the beloved Fils-Aime, we aren't crazy for hoping, but it sounds like we'd be wise to temper expectations for the time being.