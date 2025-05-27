PowerA is launching the first officially licensed Switch 2 controller, and it's cheaper than Nintendo's

PowerA has unveiled its initial lineup of accessories for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2, and it includes the first officially licensed third-party pro controller for the platform. Also going as part of the launch collection is a Switch 2 carrying case and a screen protector. While the peripherals aren't available for pre-order just yet, you can sign up at PowerA's website to be notified when they become available.

PowerA's Advantage wired controller will be available in a few different colorways, including two Mario-flavored options. It also comes in Black, and will only cost $39.99, which makes it cheaper than the official Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller. It may please some readers to learn that it's confirmed to have Hall Effect thumbsticks too, which Nintendo hasn't been clear on about its Nintendo Switch 2 controllers thus far.

PowerA Advantage wired controller for Nintendo Switch 2 | $39.99 at PowerA

While you can't pre-order just yet, there is a sign-up box that will let you register your interest, and you'll get notified when it becomes available. Buy it if: ✅ You want something cheaper than Nintendo's official Pro Controller

✅ You don't mind a wired connection

✅ You don't need something immediately Don't buy it if: ❌ You want wireless play

❌ You want to wait and see if the original Switch controllers work with the new console

Hall Sensor thumbsticks mean the latest version of the PowerA Advantage controller will be immune to the stick drift blight that plagued the original Switch's Joy-Cons. While Nintendo has claimed that it's redesigned the Switch 2's thumbsticks from the ground up, it hasn't at any point stated for sure that it's using stick drift-immune components.

Elsewhere, the controller features two back buttons and the "C" button that distinguishes it as a Switch 2-dedicated option. It is wired-only, however, so if you have ambitions of playing while untethered to the console, you'll need to spend a bit more on the official gamepad. As well as the classic home button, you also get some dedicated audio control switches if you choose to plug a headset into its 3.5mm headphone jack.

(Image credit: PowerA)

PowerA is the first peripheral maker we've seen that's confirmed to be making a best Nintendo Switch controller contender for the updated platform, which launches on June 5. So far, I've had my ear to the ground for any word about forward compatibility when it comes to the original Switch's third-party controllers, since this hasn't been confirmed yet either. PowerA has given us a hint about that too, as the press release states that the brand "is actively testing and verifying forward compatibility across its current Nintendo Switch accessory catalog to support Nintendo Switch 2. More details on forward compatibility will be shared soon."

That would suggest to me that peripheral makers don't know if their products for the original Switch will work yet either. I thought they might be in league with Nintendo on that and would be keeping it secret until launch, but if PowerA is testing and verifying, maybe it's something we'll hear more about as we get closer to launch.

Also in PowerA's upcoming collection is a Switch 2 carrying case and a screen protector. The Slimline case comes in grey, with a Switch 2 logo on its corner, and it's available for just $19.99 at PowerA right now. The screen protector is $12.99, and might be another quick accessory to consider if you've managed to secure a Switch 2 pre-order already.

