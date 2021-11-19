The original PC versions of GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas are coming back

Rockstar is bringing back the original PC versions of GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas and giving them away to folks who bought the new GTA Trilogy.

The original versions of the games were pulled from the Rockstar Store to make room for the launch of the GTA Trilogy, which sadly didn't go down so well. Rockstar has since apologized for the state of the games at launch and is offering the original versions to buyers as recompense.

"While one of the goals of the Definitive Editions was to allow players to enjoy these games on modern platforms for many years to come, we also understand that some of you would still like to have the previous classic versions available for purchase."

In order to secure your free copies of the classic GTA games, you'll need to have bought the remastered trilogy before June 30, 2022. It's unclear when the original GTA games will officially relaunch on the Rockstar Store, but the company says we'll hear an update on that front soon.

While it's great that we'll be able to play the games in their original forms, Rockstar has pledged to improve the state of the GTA Trilogy in future updates. "We have ongoing plans to address the technical issues and to improve each game going forward," the company said in a Newswire post. "With each planned update, the games will reach the level of quality that they deserve to be."

