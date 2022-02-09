The Mandalorian season 3 could reportedly be out later this year

The Mandalorian season 3 could launch on Disney Plus in late 2022, according to a new report.

TVLine suggests that we should expect to see The Mandalorian air around Christmas – which would make it a full two years since Mando’s main series graced our screens.

That’s not to say we’ve been without Din Djarin and Grogu in the interim. The Book of Boba Fett has not-so-steathily morphed into The Mandalorian season 2.5.

The pair have been joined by a younger, much improved CGI Luke Skywalker and a certain Clone Wars character making the jump to live-action. The recent Boba Fett finale – no spoilers here – has also set up the new season in a big way, making the spin-off go from a fun watch to unmissable for Mando fans.

In terms of production, The Mandalorian season 3 began filming in later 2021, as confirmed by Greef Karga actor Carl Weathers. Given the previous season’s timelines of each series arriving roughly 12 months after the start of production, TVLine’s report is looking decidedly assured. If that’s the case, you can likely circle one of a quartet of Wednesdays in your calendar for The Mandalorian season 3 premiere on Disney Plus: December 7, December 14, December 21, and December 28 are all on the table.

It could even signal the tail-end of an incredible year for Star Wars fans. Both the Obi-Wan Kenobi series – which is mooted for May if you believe a now-deleted tweet – and Andor are 2022-bound.

