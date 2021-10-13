The Mandalorian season 3 has finally started filming.

Greef Karga actor Carl Weathers confirmed the news on Twitter: "Mandalorian, season #3 begins for Yours Truly, on tomorrow. Greef Karga will be back on Disney+. #BePeace"

The Mandalorian season 2 finale dropped all the way back in December 2020, and the wait for more Mando and Baby Yoda adventures has been stretching on ever since. Before the third season arrives, though, there'll be The Book of Boba Fett, which debuts this December 29, while Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor are both reportedly landing in 2022. The Mandalorian season 3 doesn't yet have an arrival date, but we can probably expect it in late 2022 if it follows the previous two seasons' release pattern.

The plot of the third installment is shrouded in mystery, though we can take some guesses as to what might happen next. For one thing, there's the matter of the Darksaber, which is now in Din Djarin's possession – which complicates things for Bo-Katan Kryze.

Then there's Moff Gideon, who Giancarlo Esposito has hinted will still be a sinister presence in season 3: "I am going to get this child [Grogu], and it's for a very different reason than many people think," he said recently. "This child has magic powers, 50 years old, and can see the future, and we want everyone to know, eventually on this show, that this child could save our universe."

That seems a clue that the little green guy in question will be returning for the series' third outing, after he was whisked away by Luke Skywalker for Jedi training in season 2.

