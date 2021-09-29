The Mandalorian spin-off Book of Boba Fett gets release date on Disney Plus

The Book of Boba Fett finally has an official release date – the Star Wars series will be coming to Disney Plus on December 29. Plus, official artwork for the series has been revealed, which you can see above.

According to the newly released official synopsis, the series will find the legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) navigating the Galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate. Morrison (or rather, Morrison's voice) also recently appeared as Boba Fett in the animated series Star Wars: Visions, which gave the galaxy far, far away the anime treatment courtesy of some of Japan's top studios.

The series was first teased in a post-credits scene at the end of The Mandalorian season 2 finale, and Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau is on board as an executive producer on The Book of Boba Fett, along with Dave Filoni, Katherine Kennedy, and composer Ludwig Göransson.

There are two other Mandalorian spin-offs currently in the works, too – Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic. As for The Mandalorian season 3 , that's expected to return sometime in 2022. There's also the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, starring Ewan McGregor, coming to our screens sometime in the near future, so we're certainly not leaving the galaxy far, far away anytime soon.