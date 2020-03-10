The Boys to introduce a new Supe to "match" Homelander in season 2

Let’s hope Homelander is laser focused in The Boys season 2 – the return of Amazon’s superhero series will include a new Vought ‘Supe’, one with enough power to go toe-to-toe with the leader of the Seven.

Stormfront, played by Aya Cash – and first reported on back in August – is described as “the grenade that gets thrown into Homelander’s world and the world of the Seven,” by actor Antony Starr (via EW).

Cash, for her part, feels similarly about the impact she’s have in The Boys, particularly among Vought’s ranks. “I think Stormfront is like a nuclear bomb that goes off in the Seven,” Cash said, adding, “I think she’s here to blow up Vought. She’s here to try to get Vought back to the original idea behind creating superheroes”

The new Supe on the block, who in the Garth Ennis-created comic series is a male Nazi with the power to summon lightning, will also be among the most powerful in the world of the show.

“[He’s] used to everyone being scared of him. She matches him,” Cash teased. “That’s not to say she doesn’t understand his power and tiptoe around it sometimes, but she’s also willing to challenge him. Ultimately, I think the dynamic between the two is terrifying and will change who Homelander is.”

After all that Homelander has done already – the plane, the impromptu laser-eye surgery, the… completely NSFW scene that had to be cut – knowing that an arguably even more powerful (and certainly more electric) force is on the way is a possible game-changer for The Boys, Vought, and everyone who stands in Stormfront’s way.

The Boys season 2 is set for release later this year.

