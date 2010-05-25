Super Mario Galaxy 2 Stars Guide

Mario's back again, and he's brought another 120 stars with him for you to collect. But beware, Galaxy 2 substantially raises the difficulty level this time around, demanding even more precise platforming skills. Fortunately, GamesRadar's star guide is here to help you find all 120 and offer some tips on the more difficult challenges.

Above: All those years of good reviews finally gave Mario a big head.

The guide is broken up by World and then Galaxy for ease of use. Stars are listed in suggested numerical order, though higher level stars that require you to repeat earlier levels are listed in their appropriate Galaxy.We’ve got a separate guide available right here to compliment this one and help you unlock the Prankster Comets.

Introduction |World One |World Two |World Three |World Four|World Five|World Six|World S