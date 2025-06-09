How to unlock Mirror Mode in Mario Kart World

No matter what you think about Mario Kart World as a whole, it’s safe to say Switch 2 ’s big launch title is anything but thin. On top of unlockables like characters , outfits , and karts , there’s one big playable surprise that’s worth the extra grind: an all-new version of Mirror Mode.

Mario Kart World Mirror Mode takes a while to unlock, and we’ve had to compare our findings to the community’s and double-check some steps, so shoutout to everyone who’s been chipping away at Nintendo Switch 2’s big first-party launch game over the first weekend. Thankfully, we now have a list of tasks every player needs to complete to be able to access it:

Completing every Grand Prix at 150cc (no need to be top 3)

Completing every Knockout Tour at 150cc (placing near the top is enough)

Finding P-Switches in Free Roam; 10 apparently do the trick

Finding 10 ? Panels in Free Roam

Finding 10 Peach Medallions in Free Roam

While following these steps works, some players are reporting the requirements might be lower, but we haven’t been able to confirm that, as we’ve just gone all-out with the overall completion.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The screenshot above shows how our Grand Prix screen looked like before unlocking Mirror Mode. It must be noted the Special Cup, which features the fan-favorite course Rainbow Road, only unlocks after clearing all the previous seven cups. After you’ve completed all the objectives, replay the Special Cup and you’ll get a notification after the credits telling you Mirror Mode is unlocked.

In Mirror Mode, everything is flipped, which means you’ll have to re-learn every course and most of them will feel fresh once again. You can select this mode when setting up a Grand Prix, Knockout Tour, or race.

But that’s not everything! You can also enter Mirror Mode in Free Roam if you fast-travel to Peach Stadium, drive up the course until you see the warp pipe, drop down to her castle’s roof, and enter the stained glass that depicts Peach herself.

Have fun!