Nintendo seemingly took out an unofficial, paid interactive Mario Kart World app, but free browser versions can help you find all the P-Switches the Switch 2 racing game won't tell you about

Mario Kart World 's Free Roam map is absolutely massive, and with almost 400 P-Switch challenges to find and complete, it can be tricky to keep track of them all. Thankfully, fans have been coming up with ways to manage this, and although it looks like Nintendo has taken one of them down, other free options still remain.

Earlier this week, YouTube account GVG highlighted the "MK World Travel Guide" app – an unofficial companion app that was available on the iOS App Store for $2. It gave users an interactive version of the Free Roam app, highlighting the locations of P-Switches, as well as Peach Medallion collectibles and Yoshi's Diners (useful for unlocking different costumes). However, as spotted on Bluesky (and verified by GamesRadar+), the app has now inexplicably vanished from the App Store.

While it's not clear if Nintendo was responsible for this, regardless, the app is no longer available. However, there are still some handy websites which can help you without having to spend a penny.

The Mario Kart World Map found on TechTangents shows all of the P-Switch missions and their locations, which you can mark as "completed" to keep track of how many you've done and which you have left.

Clicking on them also tells you what the challenge is – showing a screenshot of it, too – so you'll know what you'll be doing before you get there. Assuming that you're only just starting to use the map, there's the extra advantage here of being able to tick off any challenges you've already done without having to manually drive around and check which ones are already grayed out (if you recognize them, anyway). You can save your progress as a file, which you can then load up again whenever you like.

Unfortunately, this map doesn't keep track of Peach Medallions, but you can do this on Game8's own interactive map . For both the Medallions and P-Switches, this map also lets you play quick videos showing exactly where you need to drive to find the things you're looking for, which is extra helpful if you're a bit lost. You can't save your progress without making an account, but the option is still there.

If Nintendo did take down the paid app, it makes you wonder if perhaps the devs have plans to make an official version, either added via an update in the Switch 2 racing game, or perhaps even on the Nintendo Switch App – a little bit like the new Zelda Notes feature for Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. We'll just have to see, but for now, these unofficial options are still bound to be useful for any completionists.

You can also check out our guide to all P-Switch locations and missions in Mario Kart World for even more assistance.