Full Mario Kart World track list for Grand Prix Cups and Knockout Tour Rallys
From Grand Prix to World Tour and everything in between, here are all the Mario Kart World tracks
After 11 years, Mario Kart World has finally given audiences a new game in the series, and with it 32 new and remixed tracks for everyone to sink their teeth into. Except now, there’s more ways to enjoy these Mario Kart World tracks thanks to both the traditional Grand Prix experience and the Knockout Tour. Not only do these two modes offer varied formats with alternative paths to victory, each requires different strategies that ensure the experience remains fresh.
Full Mario Kart World track list
Here’s a breakdown of all playable Mario Kart World tracks, alongside details on every Cup in Grand Prix mode and every Rally in the all-new Knockout Tour.
All Mario Kart World Grand Prix Cups and Tracks
As with every previous instalment of the Mario Kart series, Grand Prix offers Mario Kart World players a selection of eight Cups, each made up of four tracks each for racers to compete for first place. The Cups and tracks available in Mario Kart World are as follows:
Mushroom Cup
The Mario Kart World Mushroom Cup is made up of these four tracks:
- Mario Bros. Circuit
- Crown City
- Whistlestop Summit
- DK Spaceport
Flower Cup
The Mario Kart World Flower Cup is made up of these four tracks:
- Desert Hills
- Shy Guy Bazaar
- Wario Stadium
- Airship Fortress
Star Cup
The Mario Kart World Star Cup is made up of these four tracks:
- DK Pass
- Starview Peak
- Sky High Sundae
- Wario’s Galleon
Shell Cup
The Mario Kart World Shell Cup is made up of these four tracks:
- Koopa Troopa Beach
- Faraway Oasis
- Crown City
- Peach Stadium
Banana Cup
The Mario Kart World Banana Cup is made up of these four tracks:
- Peach Beach
- Salty Salty Speedway
- Dino Dino Jungle
- Great ? Block Ruins
Leaf Cup
The Mario Kart World Leaf Cup is made up of these four tracks:
- Cheep Cheep Falls
- Dandelion Depths
- Boo Cinema
- Dry Bones Burnout
Lightning Cup
The Mario Kart World Lightning Cup is made up of these four tracks:
- Moo Moo Meadows
- Choco Mountain
- Toad’s Factory
- Bowser’s Castle
Special Cup
The Mario Kart World Special Cup is made up of these four tracks:
- Acorn Heights
- Mario Circuit
- Peach Stadium
- Rainbow Road
Every Mario Kart World Knockout Tour Rally and Track Selection
New to Mario Kart World are Knockout Tours, an elimination-style tournament where racers drive between a collection of six tracks to be the last racer standing. The slowest players at the end of each track are eliminated.
As a result of this unique structure, tracks are not collected together in the same order as your typical Grand Prix. Below is a list of every rally in Mario Kart World, and what tracks these rallies consist of.
Golden Rally
The Mario Kart World Golden Rally contains these six tracks:
- Desert Hills
- Mario Bros. Circuit
- Choco Mountain
- Moo Moo Meadows
- Mario Circuit
- Acorn Heights
Ice Rally
The Mario Kart World Ice Rally contains these six tracks:
- Sky-High Sundae
- Starview Peak
- Dandelion Depths
- Cheep Cheep Falls
- Peach Stadium
- Crown City
Moon Rally
The Mario Kart World Moon Rally contains these six tracks:
- Bowser's Castle
- Toad's Factory
- Moo Moo Meadows
- Dandelion Depths
- Cheep Cheep Falls
- Faraway Oasis
Spiny Rally
The Mario Kart World Spiny Rally contains these six tracks:
- Boo Cinema
- Starview Peak
- DK Pass
- Salty Salty Speedway
- Peach Beach
- Wario Shipyard
Cherry Rally
The Mario Kart World Cherry Rally contains these six tracks:
- Peach Beach
- Dino Dino Jungle
- Koopa Troopa Beach
- DK Spaceport
- Whistlestop Summit
- Desert Hills
Acorn Rally
The Mario Kart World Acorn Rally contains these six tracks:
- Toad's Factory
- Wario Stadium
- Choco Mountain
- Peach Stadium
- Cheep Cheep Falls
- DK Pass
Cloud Rally
The Mario Kart World Cloud Rally contains these six tracks:
- Airship Fortress
- Shy Guy Bazaar
- Mario Bros. Circuit
- Crown City
- Faraway Oasis
- Great ? Block Ruins
Heart Rally
The Mario Kart World Heart Rally contains these six tracks:
- Shy Guy Bazaar
- Airship Fortress
- Dry Bones Burnout
- Mario Circuit
- Moo Moo Meadows
- Peach Stadium
