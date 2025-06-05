Full Mario Kart World track list for Grand Prix Cups and Knockout Tour Rallys

After 11 years, Mario Kart World has finally given audiences a new game in the series, and with it 32 new and remixed tracks for everyone to sink their teeth into. Except now, there’s more ways to enjoy these Mario Kart World tracks thanks to both the traditional Grand Prix experience and the Knockout Tour. Not only do these two modes offer varied formats with alternative paths to victory, each requires different strategies that ensure the experience remains fresh.

Full Mario Kart World track list

Here’s a breakdown of all playable Mario Kart World tracks, alongside details on every Cup in Grand Prix mode and every Rally in the all-new Knockout Tour.

All Mario Kart World Grand Prix Cups and Tracks

As with every previous instalment of the Mario Kart series, Grand Prix offers Mario Kart World players a selection of eight Cups, each made up of four tracks each for racers to compete for first place. The Cups and tracks available in Mario Kart World are as follows:

Mushroom Cup

The Mario Kart World Mushroom Cup is made up of these four tracks:

Mario Bros. Circuit

Crown City

Whistlestop Summit

DK Spaceport

Flower Cup

The Mario Kart World Flower Cup is made up of these four tracks:

Desert Hills

Shy Guy Bazaar

Wario Stadium

Airship Fortress

Star Cup

The Mario Kart World Star Cup is made up of these four tracks:

DK Pass

Starview Peak

Sky High Sundae

Wario’s Galleon

Shell Cup

The Mario Kart World Shell Cup is made up of these four tracks:

Koopa Troopa Beach

Faraway Oasis

Crown City

Peach Stadium

Banana Cup

The Mario Kart World Banana Cup is made up of these four tracks:

Peach Beach

Salty Salty Speedway

Dino Dino Jungle

Great ? Block Ruins

Leaf Cup

The Mario Kart World Leaf Cup is made up of these four tracks:

Cheep Cheep Falls

Dandelion Depths

Boo Cinema

Dry Bones Burnout

Lightning Cup

The Mario Kart World Lightning Cup is made up of these four tracks:

Moo Moo Meadows

Choco Mountain

Toad’s Factory

Bowser’s Castle

Special Cup

The Mario Kart World Special Cup is made up of these four tracks:

Acorn Heights

Mario Circuit

Peach Stadium

Rainbow Road

Every Mario Kart World Knockout Tour Rally and Track Selection

New to Mario Kart World are Knockout Tours, an elimination-style tournament where racers drive between a collection of six tracks to be the last racer standing. The slowest players at the end of each track are eliminated.

As a result of this unique structure, tracks are not collected together in the same order as your typical Grand Prix. Below is a list of every rally in Mario Kart World, and what tracks these rallies consist of.

Golden Rally

The Mario Kart World Golden Rally contains these six tracks:

Desert Hills

Mario Bros. Circuit

Choco Mountain

Moo Moo Meadows

Mario Circuit

Acorn Heights

Ice Rally

The Mario Kart World Ice Rally contains these six tracks:

Sky-High Sundae

Starview Peak

Dandelion Depths

Cheep Cheep Falls

Peach Stadium

Crown City

Moon Rally

The Mario Kart World Moon Rally contains these six tracks:

Bowser's Castle

Toad's Factory

Moo Moo Meadows

Dandelion Depths

Cheep Cheep Falls

Faraway Oasis

Spiny Rally

The Mario Kart World Spiny Rally contains these six tracks:

Boo Cinema

Starview Peak

DK Pass

Salty Salty Speedway

Peach Beach

Wario Shipyard

Cherry Rally

The Mario Kart World Cherry Rally contains these six tracks:

Peach Beach

Dino Dino Jungle

Koopa Troopa Beach

DK Spaceport

Whistlestop Summit

Desert Hills

Acorn Rally

The Mario Kart World Acorn Rally contains these six tracks:

Toad's Factory

Wario Stadium

Choco Mountain

Peach Stadium

Cheep Cheep Falls

DK Pass

Cloud Rally

The Mario Kart World Cloud Rally contains these six tracks:

Airship Fortress

Shy Guy Bazaar

Mario Bros. Circuit

Crown City

Faraway Oasis

Great ? Block Ruins

Heart Rally

The Mario Kart World Heart Rally contains these six tracks: