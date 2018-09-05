Stop whatever you’re doing and take your first official look at Captain Marvel

Well true believers, we finally have our first official look at Captain Marvel, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly. The Hollywood magazine will feature Brie Larson as the intergalactic superheroine on the cover of its September issue, with a few exclusive images also teased. She certainly looks ready to kick some Skrull butt:

Update: Entertainment Weekly has posted more first look pics over on Instagram. You can view them below:

True, we'd gotten a candid pic snapped while Larson was on set several months ago, but A, that suit was rather, well, green, and B, it wasn't an official pic. These first-looks are much higher quality, and the color scheme matches the character's current appearance in the comics.

The reveal comes after Larson teased fans by tweeting Entertainment Weekly that she was bored and wanted to break the internet...

Yes! Meet us here at noon ET. We’ve got something Marvel-ous in mind. 😉September 5, 2018

Which many speculated to mean a trailer would be imminent. Unfortunately, such was not the case, but while we don't get to see Captain Marvel in motion / action, that doesn't mean we can't appreciate her absolutely, well, marvelous costume, plus a few details on the plot.

According to EW, the film will start with Carol Danvers (that's Captain Marvel's civilian name) already having her superpowers, joining up with an intergalactic team known as Starforce. Although not confirmed, it's rumored that Jude Law is playing Mar-Vell, the team's leader, and who Carol gets her powers from in the comics. After spending time with Starforce she'll head home to take on the film's baddies, the shapeshifting alien race known as the Skrulls.

But questions about what those fights will look like, what happens to Carol, why her suit changes colors, and why she had to be reached via beeper at the end of Avengers: Infinity War will have to wait. Be patient, friends. Captain Marvel is coming.