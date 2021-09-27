Exclusive: Star Wars Black Series Republic Commando Boss figure revealed

GamesRadar+ can exclusively reveal that a Star Wars Black Series Republic Commando figure of RC-1138 (otherwise known as 'Boss') is on its way.

Hitting shelves in spring 2022, this Star Wars Black Series Republic Commando figure will cost $26.49 and is part of the 'Gaming Greats' line. We don't have a precise release date yet, but it has been confirmed that Boss is only going to be available from GameStop. Considering how quickly other limited runs sold out last year (new The Clone Wars: Black Series toys were gone within minutes, if you're keeping score), it's not a bad idea to keep an eye out for pre-orders. We'll let you know as soon as pre-orders go live.

Standing at six inches tall and featuring multiple points of articulation, the figure boasts a premium design pulled straight from 2005's Republic Commando. Although the character's gauntlet vibroblade doesn't seem to be included, this version of Boss does feature the game's iconic DC-17 blaster and a backpack accessory. He seems to have put them to good use; his armor is suitably battleworn and scuffed to make it look as if he's fresh from a mission.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Hasbro) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Hasbro) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Hasbro) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Hasbro) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Hasbro)

Originally voiced by Jango Fett actor Temuera Morrison, RC-1138 was the player-character in the gritty, war-torn world of Republic Commando on Xbox and PC. While that story has since been relegated to 'Legends' status and is no longer canon, you can't keep a good clone down; Boss made his way into Disney's new Star Wars timeline via The Clone Wars animated series.

In both instances, he was accompanied by his Delta Squad team consisting of Scorch, Sev, and Fixer. However, that doesn't seem to be the case here; we've had no word that they're getting the Black Series treatment as well. It's certainly possible though, especially after Boss' teammate Scorch made an appearance in the recent Bad Batch show.

Either way, this is just the latest throwback figure from Black Series; the Gaming Greats line also includes Knights of the Old Republic's Revan and Darth Nihilus, Jango Fett from Bounty Hunter, and Shadow Stormtroopers of Force Unleashed fame. Hopefully more will follow shortly, particularly now that a Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake has been confirmed.