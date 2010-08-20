Spider-Man reboot dumps girlfriend Mary-Jane

Spider-Man really is getting a kick up the red backside for his upcoming reboot – even his love life is being given a spring clean, with traditional girlfriend Mary-Jane chopped out of Marc Webb’s re-do.



According to Heat Vision , script pages for a lead female role have been sent out to five key actresses, but they do not reveal the name of the character.



Applying our super powers of deduction, it’s not hard to imagine that the love interest this time around will be the flaxen-haired Gwen Stacy, Peter Parker’s other comic book squeeze.

Previously, Bryce Dallas Howard played her in Spider-Man 3 . Of course, this being a reboot, Howard won’t be reprising the role.

Instead, Sony have their spider senses tingling at the prospect of Imogen Poots, Ophelia Lovibond, Lily Collins, Teresa Palmer and Emma Roberts playing the part. Though none have officially auditioned, all are apparently in the running.



On the villain end of things, rumours persist that Spidey will this time be battling The Lizard, and Sony have previously approached both Christoph Waltz and Michael Fassbender for the part.



Shooting swings into action in December, so expect more casting details to drop before then.



Does Spidey’s love life really need a reboot? Talk it out below…

