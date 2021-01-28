Spider-Man: Miles Morales sneaks in a new photo mode frame for the Prowler fans

It looks like the latest Spider-Man: Miles Morales update stealthily added a new photo frame perfect for capturing your encounters with The Prowler.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales update 1.08 rolled out this week with the generic "fixes and polish" patch notes, but Reddit user Symbiote Soda discovered that it's also packing in this special Prowler-themed frame for photo mode.

The frame sets up your photo as Prowler No. 1, with options for subtitles and an extra teaser icon in the corner. Scattered around the comic book is a bunch of The Prowler's gear, implying that The Prowler is checking out this new comic in his workshop and silently judging whatever you chose for its cover art. Spider-Man: Miles Morales photo mode was best-in-class when the game came out in November, and Insomniac's continued support means it's only gotten better in the months since then.

It's also another nod to the comic book roots just beneath the surface of Spider-Man: Miles Morales. GR's Leon Hurley went in-depth on each of Miles' suits to explore their connection to existing Marvel properties from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, to broadcast cartoons, to comics (duh) and beyond - some of them are extremely deep cuts.

It's gone the other way too, with one of the producers behind Spider-Verse joking that the in-game bugs which transform Miles into a variety of mundane objects could make it into the next film : prepare for Spider-Lamp to get his day.