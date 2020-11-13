Spider-Man: Miles Morales photo mode trailer has so, so many options

The latest Spider-Man: Miles Morales trailer is dedicated entirely to photo mode, and it may secretly be the best advertisement for the game yet.

The trailer focuses exclusively on what you can do with the new and improved photo mode that's available in Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and the answer is a whole hell of a lot. Simply by pausing the game and selecting the photo mode option from the menu, you can start positioning the camera just right, changing lens details, and swapping through your unlocked suits for just the right look. You can even drop your own custom light sources into the world exactly where you want them and tweak their color and luminosity.

We are taking our Photo Mode to a new level in #MilesMoralesPS5 & #MilesMoralesPS4! See how in our new Photo Mode Trailer. pic.twitter.com/bw9xFKttM8November 13, 2020

Get the best PS5 deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best PS5 deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Gamesradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

Spider-Man PS4 had some best-in-class photo mode features when it first arrived, and it's wonderful to see that Insomniac Games is continuing to push that aspect of the game forward with this followup adventure - and looking better than ever on PS5 .

Maybe you're not in the mood to play Photo God with a long list of world- and camera-altering settings. You'll still have plenty to play around with in the form of fun stickers and frames, which you can quickly apply to punch up or recontextualize a scene. The one that puts your photo on a laptop next to Spider-Cat , the official bodega guardian of Harlem, is obviously the best.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available now on both PS5 and PS4 - and the PS5 box features some lovely reversible cover art that pays tribute to Miles' comic origins.