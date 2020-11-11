How to unlock the Spider-Man Miles Morales Spider-Cat suit so you never have to fight crime alone

There's obviously only one outfit anyone cares about and that's the Spider-Man Miles Morales Spider-Cat suit, or Bodega Cat suit to give it its official name. It lets you fight crime while wearing a cat on your back. Not only does it look cute, Spider-Cat also helps out with your finishing moves by clawing at the bad guys when you attack.

However, don't expect to make a beeline for this cool extra suit straightaway, as it's locked behind a couple of activities you need to complete first. And you can't actually access it at all until you finish the campaign. I know, boo. However, here's what you need to do in order to (eventually) unlock the Spider-Man Miles Morales Spider-Cat suit.

1. Complete the mission Looters!!!

(Image credit: Sony)

After you complete the train mission for Uncle Aaron and destroy all the bombs, you'll unlock a side mission called Looters!!! in Harlem. This mission will eventually introduce you to Spider-Cat, once you've rescued him that is. Head to the marker to find Teo's Grocery/Bodega, where Teo will tell you he was robbed and the thieves took Spider-Cat.

Obviously this won't stand, and as the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man you'll have to do something about it. Head to the new marker that appears once you've finished talking to Teo and play through the mission. You'll need to battle a few waves of thugs and get the power back on, after they tried to turn it off.

Once everyone's defeated and you've saved the day, you'll meet Spider-Cat in the fur.

(Image credit: Sony)

2. Finish the game to finally unlock the Spider-Cat suit

(Image credit: Sony)

When the credits have rolled and you're back in the world to mop up extras you'll get another side mission, called The Cat's Pajamas, marked at Teo's Store. Head over there and you'll be able to pick up Spider-Cat, which will unlock the Bodega Cat suit. Not only will your new friend pop out of the bag to take in the sights as you swing around, but he'll also throw a claw in whenever you perform a finisher. Good cat.