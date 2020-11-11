spider-man-miles-morales-into-the-spider-verse-suit

Obviously everyone wants to know how to unlock the Spider-Man Miles Morales Spider-Verse suit, with its insanely cool animation effect. But how do you get to have such a costume wonder in your wardrobe? Well, let us explain...

How to get the Spider-Man Miles Morales Spider-Verse suit

(Image credit: Sony)

If you've pre-ordered either the Standard Edition or the Ultimate Edition of Spider-Man Miles Morales from the PlayStation Store you'll unlock the Into the Spider-Verse suit straight away, along with the TRACK suit and a few extras.

However, if you didn't pre-order the game you'll have to wait until you hit level 13. When you do the suit is unlocked and you can buy it for 18 Activity Tokens and four Tech Parts, which you can earn through completing missions and activities in the world.

In order to get the cool animation effect that recreates the movie look, you'll have to equip the mods that come with the Spider-Man Miles Morales Spider-Verse suit. There are actually two options, Firstly the Vibe the Verse suit mod which will recreate the stuttered 24 frames per second hand animation feel. Then there's also the Bam! Pow! Wham! visor mod. This will add comic book style thumps and whacks when you attack enemies, just to really drive that cartoon feel home.

(Image credit: Sony)

And that's all you need to know. You basically either get the suit as a pre-order bonus, or by reaching level 13 and unlocking it. While the animation and caption effects do look amazing they will take up two of your mod slots, so it's probably best saved for messing about rather than boss encounters or tricky missions.