Spider-verse 2 producer jokes that Miles Morales Spider-Lamp bug could end up in sequel

The Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse producer has joked that the Spider-Lamp bug could end up in sequel.

A recently discovered bug in Spider-Man: Miles Morales has been found and it seems to turn you into a lamp. The video of the bug was posted to Twitter and shows Spider-Lamp can still swing around New York city despite being an inanimate object. The bug also captured the interest of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse producer, Phil Lord, who tweeted that the team will be putting the bug into the Spider-verse sequel, that they are currently working on, if "we have any self respect at all".

We’re putting this in Spider-Verse 2 if we have any self respect at all https://t.co/XdL9aLv88qNovember 28, 2020

Is it outside the realms of possibility? After all, the first Spider-Verse film ended on one of the most iconic memes of all time... This also isn't the first bug that has turned Miles Morales into an everyday object. The original "Heater Parker" bug was found a few days after the game launched, in which the player was transformed into a heater. The video went viral and since then videos have been popping up of more and more bugs.

Players also recently came across a bug that turns the web-slinger into not only a brick, but a dumpster as well. The videos captured are hilarious and it's just as ridiculous as you can imagine. Hopefully, there'll be more of these discoveries as players continue to explore Manhattan, because we can't get enough.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales launched alongside the PS5 last month and sold the most physical copies in it's first week of release.

