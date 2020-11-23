Spider-Man: Miles Morales was the best selling game physical PS5 launch game

Spider-Man: Miles Morales was reportedly the best selling physical PS5 launch game in the UK.

Christopher Dring of GamesIndustry.biz , reported on the latest sales yesterday detailing that Spider-Man: Miles Morales was the best selling PS5 game with more physical copies sold in the first week of launch, but has since been overtaken by Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in week two.

He said, “Down in third place [of the overall sales chart] is the PlayStation exclusive Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The game was one of the key launch titles for PlayStation 5, which also launched last week. We don't have the console hardware sales available, but retailers told us last week that they expect PS5 to be one of the biggest console launches in UK history.”

During PS5 launch week, Miles Morales sat at the top and was closely followed by Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla , Demon’s Souls and then Sackboy: A Big Adventure . Dring suggested that the reason for high physical sales is because PS5 games were available last week, despite the console not being on sale until November 19.

However, compared to Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4, Miles Morales didn’t sell nearly as much, Dring said, “Despite a strong launch, Miles Morales' physical sales don't come close to the original Spider-Man game. Sales for the first two weeks of this new game is almost 57% smaller than the first two weeks of its 2018 predecessor. However, it's worth considering the absence of digital data (we will see how significant download sales for PS5 are later in the week).”

