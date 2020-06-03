Call of Duty Warzone snake glitch explained and what it actually is

The snake glitch Warzone players have been dealing with is being spotted by players frequently, more so in the last few days, and it's leading to some serious confusion. But what is it, and how are players doing the Warzone snake glitch in both Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Call of Duty Warzone? We're here to explain exactly what it is, how to do it, but also why you really shouldn't be doing it in the first place.

What is the snake glitch Warzone players are abusing?

(Image credit: Activision/oRemyy (YouTube))

The snake glitch Warzone players are using is a visual bug that makes other players appear like they're prone on the floor, but moving along the ground in a much faster manner than should be possible. As you'd expect, this makes players significantly harder to shoot at and can cause some serious issues.

Thing is, it's only a glitch for the other players looking at them. The one who has performed the Warzone snake glitch sees the game as if their character is standing up, so they aren't hindered by their eyesight being at ground level, as it would appear.

How are people doing the Warzone snake glitch?

(Image credit: Activision)

Before we explain how to do the Warzone snake glitch, a word of warning. There have been rumours that this can be a bannable offence, so proceed with caution. Also, it's pretty unfair. Don't be that person who has to abuse a glitch in order to get kills.

To do the snake glitch, you just have to find an ATV. Go prone next to it, then interact with it to climb on top. Climb off again and voila, you'll be a slithery snake for everyone else. Run forward and you'll be moving like you're stood up, but you'll be much harder to hit for other players.

Again, we must stress that this isn't a glitch worth doing at risk of a ban. But now you know this, you'll know what's up if a hostile snake with an assault rifle suddenly starts shooting at you.

