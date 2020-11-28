Snag this Baby Yoda The Mandalorian onesie for 30% off and maybe Pedro Pascal will cuddle you too

I'm baby, you're baby, we're all baby...Yoda. And with this Black Friday deal on an adult-sized The Mandalorian onesie from Hot Topic, you can complete your transformation into Baby Yoda/The Child/[redacted for The Mandalorian spoilers]. This may be the best Black Friday deal we've ever posted.

This Star Wars The Mandalorian plush union suit is normally $54.90, but today is the last day you can snag it for just $30.79. There's no size on this "union suit" and it's final sale, but I imagine it fits something like if a blanket had legs, arms, and a zipper. Oh and there's a Baby Yoda head for a hood. Why haven't you bought this already? (Daddy Pedro Pascal is not included with this purchase, I'm sorry).

If I were 15 years younger, I'd already know about this deal because I would still be going to Hot Topic every Friday to stock up on Fall Out Boy tees and rubber bracelets, but thanks to the internet I was able to spot this deal just before it expires. You're welcome.

Star Wars The Mandalorian Baby Yoda union suit/onesie: $54.90 $30.70

It's a dang Baby Yoda onesie, what else is there to explain? There's no size option on this badboy, so don't expect it to fit like a glove. It'll likely be like wearing a blanket with a zipper on it.

