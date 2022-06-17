Sims 4 Werewolf books are one of the new items to be added with this latest expansion pack, and by reading them you'll earn Werewolf points to help you level up your Lycanthropic evolution. Reading has always been a pursuit available in The Sims 4, but with this update there is a particular type of literature you should be prioritizing to increase your knowledge of the lore in this area. To speed up the process of how to become a Werewolf in Sims 4, here's where to find and how to read Sims 4 Werewolf books – though if you want to speed this up there are always Sims 4 Werewolf cheats you can use to get ahead.

How to find Sims 4 Werewolf books (Image: © Maxis / EA) There are few different ways to find Sims 4 Werewolf books, with the first being to explore the new Moonwood Mill area and look for bookshelves, which you're naturally most likely to find in the library building there. Interact with any shelves that you spot on your travels, then use the Read... prompt to select an appropriate tome to study. The second option is to use a computer at home or elsewhere to purchase Werewolf books, but this will cost you money so you're better off going out and looking for them instead. Lastly, you can also discover Sims 4 Werewolf books using your enhanced smell sense to scavenge items from the ground, as if you get lucky you might just dig up some reading material!

How to read Sims 4 Werewolf books and get Werewolf points

(Image credit: EA)

When it come to choosing Sims 4 Werewolf books to read, you want to pick the right ones based on their titles so you can earn Werewolf points and increase your lore knowledge as you view them. Some examples to look out for include:

Beyond Big & Bad: Rethinking Harmful Werewolf Stereotypes

Peter Barker's First Moon

The Werewolf Who Came in From the Cold

The Wolf Next Door

As you read them, you'll see prompts appear to confirm your Werewolf points are increasing, and you may also be notified about "entire passages written in an indecipherable language" with all you can make out being "some symbols that look like the moon." Make sure you continue reading Sims 4 Werewolf book wherever possible, as you'll eventually level up your abilities enough to be able to read what these secret messages say!

