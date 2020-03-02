Mark Ruffalo confirms "preliminary talks" with Marvel to appear in She-Hulk

While She-Hulk may have Doc Green's name in the title, there's still a small chance Mark Ruffalo's version of the Jade Giant may not appear in the upcoming Disney Plus series. And by small chance, we mean minuscule, as Ruffalo has already confirmed that discussions have taken place between himself and Marvel regarding his Hulk's appearance in She-Hulk.

Speaking at a panel during C2E2 in Chicago, the actor said (via ComicBook.com) that "preliminary talks" have indeed happened. Little else was said, but having Hulk in the series seems like a no-brainer, and hopefully an arrangement can be found so that Ruffalo's Hulk finally has something to do in the upcoming Marvel Phase 4 slate.

She-Hulk won't be the only new Marvel shows reaching Disney Plus in the future: Kevin Feige previously announced Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight will join Falcon and Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki on the streaming service. That's a whole lot of superhero action.

There's also the chance that some characters from the shows may appear in the Marvel movies, with Feige previously saying: "Some characters we've announced like She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Moon Knight you will meet for the first time on a Disney+ show and then they'll go into the movies but the MCU will now go back and forth."

