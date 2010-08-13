SFX Spurious Awards

Stars Wars gets blaxploited; Chuck sees red; Warehouse balls don’t move; Hurley the cover star; and loads more

BLAXPLOITATION MOVIE OF THE WEEK

Space ain’t black enough to hide from the likes of him. We NEED to see this film…

MOST STEADFAST BALLS OF THE WEEK

In this week’s Warehouse 13 – the show that Spurious Awards were made for – the artifact that agents Latimer and Bering are chasing after is a walking stick that creates minor earthquakes when the user hits the floor with it. Okay, we'll ignore the obvious question: how come the person using the walking stick never seems to feel the effects of these quakes? (Let’s just accept that they’re at the eye of the storm, or something, and leave it at that.) But that still doesn’t explain why none of the balls on a snooker table budge an inch when the bad guy causes a quake powerful enough to make Bering, Latimer and an axe fall over. Has somebody nailed them to the table? (And yes, Bering does call it a billiard table – the equivalent of nails on a blackboard to British ears.)

SUBTLEST SET DRESSING OF THE WEEK

Gotta admit, we totally missed out on this when the episode was first aired in the States, but when “Chuck Versus The Final Exam” was finally shown in the UK this week, it suddenly became so, so obvious. Having been subjected to his “Red Test” (we won’t tell you what that is, in case you haven’t seen the episode yet) Chuck returns to his apartment… where various bits of furniture and houseware have been repainted red! Clearly the NSA has a pretty nifty makeover department with a sense of irony.

ALBUM COVER OF THE WEEK

Here’s one for Desert Island Discs . There’s a familiar face adorning the (wordless) cover of the latest CD from “Buddy Holly” alt-rockers Weezer. As frontman Rivers Cuomo explains: “We struggled super hard trying to come up with an album title, trying to find some kind of phrase that summed up the whole aesthetic behind the album: ‘Heavy Mental’, ‘Smaller Than Life’. I was coming up with all kinds of stuff, but ultimately, we just went with some random word that doesn’t really have anything to do with anything. I just loved this photo of Jorge Garcia – it just had this amazing vibe. We didn’t want to do a fourth self-titled record and we knew people would refer to it as ‘the Hurley record’ even if left it without that title, so we just called it Hurley .” The band immediately blew their cool cred by announcing they’ve covered a Coldplay song as a bonus track.

POSTERS OF THE WEEK

Scott Pilgrim Versus The World just continues to be so effortlessly cool in every department. These frankly awesome posters were created by artist Martin Ansin for Mondo, the Alamo Drafthouse art boutique, to commemorate a special screening of the film in Austin, Texas. Both are extremely limited edition and were only on sale at the screening and for a limited (random) time today only on Mondo website . We’re ready with our credit cards, and our finger on the refresh button… But with only 415 copies of the blue one available and 140 of the red one, we don’t hold out much hope.

MOST BIZARRE KIDNAPPING NEGOTIATIONS OF THE WEEK

Presumably in the Eureka production offices there’s a “YOU DON’T HAVE TO BE MAD TO WORK HERE…” sign. On the show’s writers’ website this week, there appeared a bizarre story involving a missing piece of a jigsaw puzzle, a teddy bear kidnap and a ransom note. It’s all far too bizarre to go into details here, but feel free to check it out for an insight into the kind of minds that can put together a show like Eureka .

SILVER LINING OF THE WEEK

There is a way to enjoy The Deep that doesn’t involve a lobotomy, the off switch, alcohol or unclean thoughts about Minnie Driver/that bloke who sounds like he won Wimbledon (those all are valid options). Instead, just log onto Twitter while it’s airing, and search for #thedeep and read all the comments as they pop up live. It’s like a live Mystery Science Theater 3000 with harsher critics.

MOST GLORIOUS POINTLESS THING OF THE WEEK

A giant Post-it note featuring all of Chewie’s dialogue from Star Wars , courtesy of artist Doug Savage . Enjoy…