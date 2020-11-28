Save $75 and RGB your room with these beautiful Nanoleaf panels

There are a ton of great Cyber Monday gaming deals and Cyber Monday TV deals out there, but this may be the perfect way to complete your setup. Nanoleaf light panels are like RGB lighting for your walls, and their selection of basic shapes let you create your own designs to illuminate your home however you like.

They're ordinarily a spendy way to add some adaptable pizzazz to your home, but Nanoleaf's Black Friday sale is dropping prices on their stylish triangular light panels and square canvas shapes - with even more savings if you put in offer code NANOBFCM25 for the panels or offer code NANOBFCM30 for the Canvas at checkout. Nanoleaf is offering seasonal savings across its line of products, but that coupon code will only give you an extra 30 percent saving on the Canvas and Light Panels.

The concept is simple: they're panels that you stick on your wall with removable two-sided tape, and then you can sync them up to your devices to make them light up whatever color you want. You can adjust their brightness, or even have them cycle through colors. Nanoleaf works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and you can even even sync it up to Razer Synapse to turn an entire wall into a beautiful extension of your PC's RGB. There's even an official PlayStation Blue scene created by Nanoleaf if you want to perfectly accent your new PS5.

Pretty glowy squares Nanoleaf Canvas Smarter Kit: $199.99 $138.60 (save $61.39 with offer code NANOBFCM30)

These square panels stick to your wall, then they link together with your devices and light up to create an effect somewhere between an art installation and a custom RGB kit. Make sure to punch in offer code NANOBFCM30 to get some the best savings you'll find all year.View Deal

Pretty glowy triangles Nanoleaf Light Panels Smarter Kit: $299.99 $224.10 (save $75.89 with offer code NANOBFCM25)

If you're in for a full-on high-tech look, the classic triangular Nanoleaf Light Panels will get you there in style. This Smarter Kit includes everything you need to get started, and you save a whopping $75.89 off the sticker price with offer code NANOBFCM25.

If that's still a little spendy for you, that's no problem - we've got plenty more savings in our big guide to the best Cyber Monday super deals under $50.