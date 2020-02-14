The Batman: Here's your first look at Robert Pattinson in the Caped Crusader suit

The Batman cast has been confirmed for a while now, but we've all been waiting for more information, like a teaser trailer, or some promotional shots, or even a better picture of some of the actors on set. Just a morsel, please.

Don't worry, because director Matt Reeves himself has delivered. Just around dinner time on February 13, Reeves posted a video called 'The Batman - Camera Test' on a newly formed Vimeo under his name. I won't say anything else yet, just check it out:

This video is moody. Like, premium paid content from a Berlin art girl moody. The colored lighting, the slow-building music, the out-of-focus shot that slowly forms into Pattinson in the Batman suit. It is very much Art™.

Let's talk about the suit. From the logo on the chest it's plain to see that this suit seems more handmade than Batman's other fits - the logo on the center of the chest looks like it's made of pieces of metal layered together. the rest of the suit is a utilitarian matte black, and the mask is riddled with imperfections. It's handmade, it's vintage, it's trendy.

The suit makes perfect sense when you take Pattinson's comments about his take on Bruce Wayne into account. The actor told the BBC back in January that Matt Reeves' The Batman will not be a typical mainstream Hollywood film, and that this Batman is just another "crazy and perverse" character that Pattinson is typically drawn to portraying.

Matt Reeves' The Batman is set to release on June 25, 2021. The cast includes Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot (The Penguin), Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle (Catwoman), and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone.

If you raised your eyebrows in disbelief after that "crazy and perverse" comment first came out, perhaps your look at Sexy Berlin Batman might convert you.

