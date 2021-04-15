Resident Evil Village gameplay shows wildlife hunting and extensive upgrades system

A new Resident Evil Village video breaks down how upgrades work for both protagonist Ethan and his array of weapons.

In the new video from Game Informer, Resident Evil Village's extensive upgrades system is broken down in detail. The video firstly reveals that you'll find all sorts of animals, such as chickens, goats, and fish, roaming around the titular village, and once you've slain them, you can take their materials back to the Duke to craft some food items.

The Duke is the character through which all upgrades in Resident Evil Village are facilitated. With these new recipes and meals though, Ethan can permanently upgrade his own abilities, such as taking reduced damage through guarding against attacks, for example.

The mysterious Duke also has an upgrade system for Ethan's weapons. When you earn Lei, Resident Evil Village's in-game currency, you can spend it at the Duke's upgrade shop to increase different aspects of various weapons. You could increase the fire rate of your pistol, for example, or the idle sway while aiming down the scope of a sniper rifle.

This is actually the second gameplay video from Game Informer on Resident Evil Village to be published this week. Just yesterday, the outlet debuted some brand new gameplay showing off various enemies, including the werewolf-like creatures, as well as other brand new enemies like the ghostly hooded figures which pursue Ethan throughout the game.

Even with this new gameplay in store, Capcom aren't done with Resident Evil Village-related reveals this week. Later today on April 15, there's a second Resident Evil Showcase kicking off at precisely 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET, which is sure to reveal some brand new Village gameplay. Some fans are even anticipating a new demo for the horror game being unveiled at the showcase, after Capcom confirmed that they would release a new demo for the game featuring combat at some point in Spring.

There's not long now to wait for Resident Evil Village, as Capcom's horror sequel launches early next month on May 7. After some hesitation over whether the game would come to last-gen systems, Capcom ultimately revealed that Resident Evil Village would be launching on Xbox One and PS4, as well as PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

