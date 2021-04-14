Resident Evil 8 latest trailer showcases new gameplay and introduces more enemies

New footage of Resident Evil 8 has been released which showcases new gameplay clips as well as more enemy encounters.

The new trailer, which was debuted by GameInformer , features Chris Redfield, Lady Dimitrescu, as well as her vampire daughters, and many other enemies that lead protagonist Ethan Winters will come up against in the latest installment of the Resident Evil series.

We also got another look at the werewolf characters in a gameplay clip which sees Ethan get knocked off his feet by one of these huge creatures. Then there's the terrifying hooded figures - who resemble a mix of Dementors and Darth Sidious - that seem to be chasing Ethan through a dark cave. The mysterious man who sports the hat and sunglasses also makes a brief appearance however we still don’t know exactly who he is or whether he is a friend or foe to Ethan. Let's be honest, we're leaning towards the latter.

Fans can also see slightly more of the snowy Eastern European countryside, as well as Lady D’s mansion, and what looks to be smaller shacks and houses located throughout the town. We also see clips of Ethan navigating his way through an eerily quiet graveyard where he encounters what looks like a group of hungry werewolves. GameInformer has stated that this is just the start of their coverage of the game before its release on May 7, 2021.

There’s still so much more of this game for players to uncover, including who exactly is Mother Miranda and what has she got to do with Ethan? According to Resident Evil 8’s director Morimasa Sato, she is an 'extremely important factor' in the game, and has potentially even been spotted recently sporting an elaborate gold mask to conceal her identity from players before the game’s release.

Capcom is set to host another Resident Evil showcase this week on April 15, so we should learn more about what to expect this May.