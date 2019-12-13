How to spawn at your Red Dead Online camp: It's now much easier to find Cripps and rest at your camp

One of the biggest ongoing gripes players have had with Rockstar's online Western involves accessing and managing their Red Dead Online camp, and there's been good reason for these complaints. Your trusty home base manager Cripps would often pack up your camp unprompted and shift it off to a completely different area of the map, or your camp would simply fail to appear when you tried to select your preferred location for it to be pitched in the Red Dead Online world. When your camp did finally appear, you'd often have to travel long distances to reach it, or spend some of your hard-earned dollars at a fast travel point to get there. Thankfully, it looks like things have finally been fixed, so if you want to know how to spawn at your Red Dead Online camp then we've got the information right here.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

In the latest Red Dead Online patch notes, Rockstar have addressed the issue by saying "we’ve added the ability to spawn directly at your Camp and made improvements to help mitigate the issue players have been experiencing with setting up their camps – and we will continue to work on ways to address these problems". So now, if you bring up the Online menu you should see an option along the top row named 'Camp', and if you use this to join a new session then you'll immediately spawn at your Red Dead Online camp without any further travel or searching required. You're then free to work on the Trader career of the Red Dead Online roles with the Cripps Trading Co, change your wardrobe, or rest up and recover your ability cores.

