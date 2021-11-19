Razer Wolverine V2 Xbox controller is at its lowest price yet for Black Friday

You don't need to wait for the big day to get a great Black Friday Xbox controller deal thanks to a big discount on one of the best options for wired play. The Razer Wolverine V2 controller is currently available for just £59.99 at Amazon UK (was £99.99), with that 40% and £40 discount off the MSRP bringing it down to the lowest price we've ever seen at the retailer.

Before this early Black Friday gaming deal dropped the price down to £59.99, the best price spotted out in the wild for a Razer Wolverine V2 was £64.99 back in April. Aside from that, it's typically hovered around the £80 mark in recent months. So if you've been waiting to pick one up, consider your patience officially rewarded.

Razer Wolverine V2 wired gaming controller | £99.99 Razer Wolverine V2 wired gaming controller | £99.99 £59.99 at Amazon

Save £40 - The price on the Razer Wolverine V2 controller has never dropped this low before - previous sales only ever offered up a discounted price of £64.99. This is a great chance to get a fully wired alternative to the base Xbox controller and a lot of bang for your buck all at once.



More Black Friday deals

This Razer Wolverine V2 will work great if you're also on the prowl for a Black Friday Xbox Series X, but thanks to the adaptability of Xbox controllers it will be just as handy for plugging into a Black Friday gaming PC or Black Friday gaming laptop. Make sure you stay tuned to our guide to Black Friday laptop deals for more general purpose savings as well.