Razer Wolverine V2 Xbox controller is at its lowest price yet for Black Friday

By

Get a Razer Wolverine V2 Xbox controller for £59.99

Best Xbox Series X accessories: Razer Wolverine V2

You don't need to wait for the big day to get a great Black Friday Xbox controller deal thanks to a big discount on one of the best options for wired play. The Razer Wolverine V2 controller is currently available for just £59.99 at Amazon UK (was £99.99), with that 40% and £40 discount off the MSRP bringing it down to the lowest price we've ever seen at the retailer.

Before this early Black Friday gaming deal dropped the price down to £59.99, the best price spotted out in the wild for a Razer Wolverine V2 was £64.99 back in April. Aside from that, it's typically hovered around the £80 mark in recent months. So if you've been waiting to pick one up, consider your patience officially rewarded.

Razer Wolverine V2 wired gaming controller | £99.99

Razer Wolverine V2 wired gaming controller | £99.99 £59.99 at Amazon
Save £40 - The price on the Razer Wolverine V2 controller has never dropped this low before - previous sales only ever offered up a discounted price of £64.99. This is a great chance to get a fully wired alternative to the base Xbox controller and a lot of bang for your buck all at once.

View Deal

More Black Friday deals

This Razer Wolverine V2 will work great if you're also on the prowl for a Black Friday Xbox Series X, but thanks to the adaptability of Xbox controllers it will be just as handy for plugging into a Black Friday gaming PC or Black Friday gaming laptop. Make sure you stay tuned to our guide to Black Friday laptop deals for more general purpose savings as well.

Connor Sheridan
Connor Sheridan

I got a BA in journalism from Central Michigan University - though the best education I received there was from CM Life, its student-run newspaper. Long before that, I started pursuing my degree in video games by bugging my older brother to let me play Zelda on the Super Nintendo. I've previously been a news intern for GameSpot, a news writer for CVG, and now I'm a staff writer here at GamesRadar.