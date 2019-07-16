Get a Razer Kraken TE gaming headset, our top rated, for 35% less on Amazon

There are some gaming headsets that are just glorious, ear-shatteringly good pieces of kit, and that's exactly what we think of the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition (aka the Kraken TE). Our top pick for gaming headset, this cheeky little number is on offer in the Amazon Prime Day game deals in both the US and UK.

On Amazon.com, the green version is $63.07 (down from $99.99) and the black version is just $61.99.

On this side of the pond, Amazon UK has both the black and green versions of the headset for just £63.39. That's down from its usual RRP of £84.99.

That's crazy savings in both territories.

Razer Kraken TE - Amazon US

Razer Kraken TE - Amazon UK

Black Razer Kraken Tournament Edition | £63.39 (save 37%)

Any kind of saving on this brilliant headset is not to be missed, and with almost £25 off the RRP you really won't see these cans for much less. View Deal

Green Razer Kraken Tournament Edition | £63.39

If you're looking for something a little more outrageous, Amazon is also offering the bright green version of the Kraken TE for the same price.View Deal

There's plenty of great reasons that we recommend the Razer Kraken TE too, and not just because it's top of our best PS4 headset picks. It's compatible with both PS4 and PC, and comes with THX Spatial Audio for 360-degree surround sound, all customisable using the Razer software on PC - you can get really granular with your audio if you want to. With large 50mm drivers, the audio quality is top notch too, and you've also got the added bonus of cooling gel-infused ear cushions that prevent your ears getting too hot for those long, intense gaming sessions. It's a seriously lovely headset.

