Pokemon Sword and Shield Mystery Gift codes: All the codes to redeem for free gifts

There's a few Pokemon Sword and Shield Mystery Gift codes available for the holiday period, and we've got the details on everything you can get from using them. The Mystery Gift function has been a staple of Pokemon games for a while now and it returns in Pokemon Sword and Shield, so players can obtain free stuff just by simply inputting a code. Right now, these are just items but in the future, we're expecting to see Pokemon included in the Pokemon Sword and Shield Mystery Gifts too.

How to use Pokemon Sword and Shield Mystery Gift codes

(Image credit: Nintendo)

If you've got your hands on a Pokemon Sword and Shield Mystery Gift code but you're not sure how to redeem it in-game, we can help with that. When you're in-game, pause it and navigate to the Mystery gift option on the menu, in the middle of the bottom row between Pokemon Camp and VS.

Press A then click on "Get a Mystery Gift". Next, go to "Get with Code/Password", then read the warning and press A to confirm when you have a stable internet connection and enough battery life. Then you can enter the codes found below and claim your gifts!

Pokemon Sword and Shield Mystery Gift codes

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Below, you'll find all of the Pokemon Sword and Shield Mystery Gift codes we know about. For now, there's just the two which reward you with different types of ball, but the list is sure to grow as time goes on. We'll keep updating this whenever there's more codes available so be sure to check back regularly.