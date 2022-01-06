Pokemon Go's first 2022 event is called Mountains of Power

Niantic has announced Pokemon Go's first 2022 event, titled Mountains of Power, kicking off a little later this week.

Mountains of Power will bring the mobile creature catcher's Season of Heritage story into the new year starting on January 7 at 10am local time. The event runs until January 13 at 8pm local time. In that time, there will be an event noticed that lets you earn hearts with a friend by walking one-half the usual walking distance.

"Spark's intuition leads him to believe that the mysterious door's second mechanism requires the help of Rock- and Steel-type Pokemon to unlock it," reads Niantic's description of the event. "Journey through terrain reminiscent of the mountains found in regions like Johto and Sinnoh, and work with Spark to unlock the next mechanism!"

As the story description implies, the Mountains of Power event centers around Rock- and Steel-type Pokemon, which you'll find more commonly in the wild and in raids. There will also be new timed and field research tasks where you can earn encounters with Pokemon like Mawile, Beldum, Alolan Geodude, and Slugma. You can get the complete details of the event via Niantic's website.

Shortly after the Mountains of Power event, 2022's first community day - starring the adorable Spheal - takes place on January 6, and that'll be followed by the game's very first Community Day Classic event on January 22.

Pokemon Go tips | Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions | Pokemon Go Great League best team | Pokemon Go Master League best team | Pokemon Go Ultra League best team | Pokemon Go Giovanni counters | Pokemon Go Cliff counters | Pokemon Go Sierra counters | Pokemon Go Arlo counters | Pokemon Go Ditto | Pokemon Go evolution items | Pokemon Go 41-50 level guide | Pokemon Go Unova Stones | Pokemon Go A Thousand-Year Slumber | Pokemon Go shiny list | Pokemon Go XL Candy | Pokemon Go Mega Energy