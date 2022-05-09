Pokemon Go Tapu Fini Raid counters and best movesets

These Pokemon Go Tapu Fini Raid counters will help you catch the the final Tapu arriving in the final weeks of the Season of Alola.

Tapu Fini will appear in five-star Raids in Pokemon Go for the first time starting Tuesday, May 10 until Wednesday, May 25. And since this rare and powerful Pokemon will only be around for a limited time Pokemon Go trainers will want to battle and catch as many as possible.

Of course, Legendary Pokemon are always tough to defeat but with a great game plan and some help from other trainers anyone can take down Tapu Fini. And to help with those game plans, trainers can peep this guide that will give a rundown of all potential counters to Tapu Fini and which moves to look out for.

Pokemon Go Tapu Fini Counters

(Image credit: Niantic)

Tapu Fini is a Water and Fairy-type Pokemon, making it weak to Grass, Electric and Poison-type attacks.

Poison types may be the best way to go about taking down Tapu Fini, but there aren’t a ton of powerful ones in Pokemon Go. When it comes to Megas, there are only two and one of them isn’t thought of as a Poison-type attacker.

Mega Beedrill is probably the best Poison attacker as it has access to plenty of Poison-type moves. Mega Gengar does have access to Sludge Bomb, a powerful Charged Attack, but without a Poison-type Fast Attack it’s not the best. However, it can still deal a lot of damage.

When rounding out your Poison-type team, Venusaur and Roserade are great additions and can take advantage of Tapu Fini’s Grass weakness.

Speaking of its Grass weakness, bringing Mega Venusaur or using Mega Abomasnow are the best options. Bring the aforementioned Roserade to round out your Grass team.

Electric types are plentiful and powerful in Pokemon Go. Mega Manectric is the best Mega option as Mega Ampharos’ Dragon typing could be in trouble depending on what moves Tapu Fini has in battle -- more on that later.

Pokemon like Zekrom, Magnezone and Electivire are all powerful Electric types and can help trainers win.

Here are a few great options to counter Tapu Fini in Raids.

Tapu Fini Counters Pokemon Moveset Mega Manectric Thunder Fang and Wild Charge Mega Gengar Lick and Sludge Bomb Mega Beedrill Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb Mega Venusaur Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant Mega Abomasnow Razor Leaf and Energy Ball Zekrom Charge Beam and Wild Charge Roserade Poison Jab and Solar Beam Magnezone Spark and Wild Charge Electivire Thunder Shock and Wild Charge Luxray Spark and Wild Charge

Pokemon Go Tapu Fini Moveset

Tapu Fini takes advantage of its Water and Fairy typing in its moveset. Water Gun is its main attacking move, and Grass types will resist it. Zekrom will also resist it thanks to its Dragon typing.

Hidden Power can be any type, so trainers won’t know what to expect until they are already facing Tapu Fini. Don’t think too much about it as you won’t be able to predict the type of Hidden Power it will be.

As for Tapu Fini’s Charged Attacks, Surf and Hydro Pump are its powerful Water-type moves. Again Grass and Dragon types will resist them. However, Zekrom will be weak to both Moonblast, a Fairy-type move, and Ice Beam, and Ice-type attack, so be wary.

Although Zekrom is weak to them, it’s power and access to great moves like Wild Charge should not allow trainers to shy away from using it.

Magnezone is a great Electric-type option as it will resist Moonblast and Ice beam because of its Steel typing. Consider using it for sure.

Here are all the moves Tapu Fini can use in Pokemon Go.

Fast Attack Charged Attack Water Gun Surf Hidden Power Moonblast Ice Beam Hydro Pump

Pokemon Go tips | Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions | Pokemon Go Great League best team | Pokemon Go Master League best team | Pokemon Go Ultra League best team | Pokemon Go Giovanni counters | Pokemon Go Cliff counters | Pokemon Go Sierra counters | Pokemon Go Arlo counters | Pokemon Go Ditto | Pokemon Go evolution items | Pokemon Go 41-50 level guide | Pokemon Go Unova Stones | Pokemon Go A Thousand-Year Slumber | Pokemon Go shiny list | Pokemon Go XL Candy | Pokemon Go Mega Energy