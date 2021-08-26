Pokemon Go Mega Pidgeot Raid Counters and everything you need to defeat them

Mega Pidgeot is returning to Pokemon Go Mega Raids and means you'll need some Raid Counters to help defeat one of the strongest Flying types in the entire game.

The Mega from the Kanto region was one of the first Mega Pokemon to debut in Pokemon Go after the initial release of Blastoise, Venusaur, Charizard and Beedrill, and now trainers can Pokemon Go Mega Energy to unlock this powerful bird Pokemon.

If you’re looking for the best Pokemon and possible team to bring into battle against Mega Pidgeot, here is everything you need to know about battling Mega Pidgeot in Pokemon Go.

(Image credit: Niantic)

Pokemon Go Mega Pidgeot Counters

Mega Pidgeot is a Normal and Flying-type Pokemon, making it weak to Electric, Ice and Rock-type moves. Its typing does make it resist Ground, Ghost, Bug, and Grass-type moves so trainers will want to avoid bringing any Pokemon that specializes in those attacks.

Being a Flying-type does give Mega Pidgeot weaknesses to some of the most prevalent attack types in all of Pokemon Go, Electric and Rock. These two move types are used by some of the strongest Pokemon in the game including Megas and Legendaries.

If you’re looking to bring a powerful Electric-type user and boost the moves of you and other trainers who join you in battle, Mega Manectric and Mega Ampharos are the best choices. Their Mega status boosts the power of everyone’s Electric-type attacks, and they bring their own strong attacks to the battle. Other Megas like Mega Abomasnow, while having access to powerful Ice-type moves is weak to Mega Pidgeot’s Flying-type moves.

Here’s a list of viable options to take into battles against Mega Pidgeot along with the best moves to use for each.

Mega Pidgeot Counters Pokemon Moveset Mega Manectric Charge Beam and Wild Charge Mega Ampharos Charge Beam and Zap Cannon Rampardos Smack Down and Rock Slide Zekrom Charge Beam and Wild Charge Electivire Thunder Shock and Wild Charge Galarian Darmanitan Ice Fang and Avalanche Rampardos Smack Down and Rock Wrecker Raikou Volt Switch and Wild Charge Zapdos Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt Magnezone Spark and Wild Charge

Pokemon Go Mega Pidgeot Moveset

As for Mega Pidgeot’s moveset, it’s very basic. Most of Mega Pidgeot’s attacks are Flying type so Pokemon that resist it like Electric and Rock types won’t be bothered by the Mega’s moves during battle.

However, there is a chance that Mega Pidgeot can have Steel Wing as its Fast Attack, which could spell problems for Rock and Ice-type Pokemon. When entering a Raid, the recommended Pokemon screen should give a hint as to which Fast Attack Mega Pidgeot will have. If the screen recommends a bunch of Ice and Rock types, then Mega Pidgeot will likely have Air Slash as its first move. If only Electric types are chosen, then Steel Wing is likely Mega Pidgeot’s main attacking move.

Again, Electric types are the best Pokemon to go up against Mega Pidgeot as the typing resists both Steel and Flying-type moves. Here’s a rundown of every move Mega Pidgeot could have in Pokemon Go.

Mega Pidgeot Moveset Fast Attack Charged Attack Air Slash Hurricane Steel Wing Brave Bird Aerial Ace Feather Dance

