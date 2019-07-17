If you’ve been wondering how to get an Aerodactyl in Pokemon Go, then you have come to the right place. The catching an Aerodactyl task is part of the Let’s GO, Meltan research task but unfortunately for Pokemon Go players, it's no easy feat. It's going to require a little bit of skill and a whole lot of luck.

That's because the Aerodactyl Pokemon is one of the rarer Pokemon in the game and won’t come out to play too often. For that reason, this is one of the more challenging tasks in the quest, so we've put together a quick guide that will take you through the process of how to catch an Aerodactyl in Pokemon Go.

How to Catch an Aerodactyl in Pokemon Go

(Image credit: niantic)

Catching an Aerodactyl in Pokemon Go is no easy task and as we mentioned above, you’ll need to catch one to help you complete the eighth challenge in the Let’s Go, Meltan research tasks. Doing so will earn you 4,000 XP and will put you one step closer to moving on to the ninth and final set of the research tasks.

Fortunately, there are a few different ways that players can go about catching an Aerodactyl in Pokemon Go. For starters, you can complete a specific Field Research Task which will reward you with the highly desirable Pokemon. However, less conventional ways include catching one at specific Spawn Locations and hatching 10km Eggs. Let’s take a look at all three of these methods.

Field Research Task

(Image credit: niantic)

Perhaps the easiest way to catch an Aerodactyl in Pokemon Go is to complete the Field Research Task that requires you to complete five Raids. Conveniently, doing so will reward players with an Aerodactyl. This route to catching the rare Pokemon is a sure fire way to ensure that you are granted the specific Pokemon you're after.

The only issue with this is that you’re not guaranteed this task. This means that some players will come across the Raid task while others might not, since they are distributed randomly at Pokestops. There really isn’t any special way to get the Raid challenge, you just have to keep stopping at Pokestops and see which tasks are offered to you. If you don’t see it at a Pokestop, pack up your bags and check another one until you find the Raid challenge.

If you’re not sure how to complete a Raid, don’t worry, our July 2019 Pokemon Go Raid guide has you covered. Essentially, Raids can only be completed at Gyms indicated by a coloured egg. They typically require multiple players to complete, and can reward those who take down the Raid Boss with a highly sought after Pokemon. For this specific challenge, completing five Raids will guarantee you an Aerodactyl, along with tons of other great rewards from the individual Raids.

Spawn Locations

(Image credit: niantic)

The Aerodactyl Pokemon is a Rock Type, which means that there are specific real world locations that will offer players a solid chance at catching any of the Rock Type Pokemon in the wild. There are seven tiers of Rock Type Pokemon and the Aerodactyl is second from the top - meaning it is one of the rarer Pokemon.

However, that doesn’t mean you won’t catch one in the wild, it just means that your chances are greatly reduced. Despite all of this, you’ll have a chance of catching an Aerodactyl in areas Pokemon Go classes as Farmland or Nature Preserve locations. Your best bet is Farmlands, as it has the highest spawn rate for Rock Types with Nature Preserves a close second with a better chance of spawning Rock Types than any of the other locations aside from Farmland.

