Peacemaker finale cut two major Justice League cameos

Two major Justice League characters were cut from the Peacemaker finale. Spoilers ahead for the final episode!

In the eighth installment of the series, Aquaman, the Flash, Wonder Woman, and Superman arrive for the final battle, but are too late to help out. While we see Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller as their characters Aquaman and Flash, the pair joking around, Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot did not reprise their roles as Superman and Wonder Woman. As it turns out, Batman and Cyborg were also supposed to be in the scene but were ultimately cut.

Matt Turner, who stood in for Batman, revealed that the duo were set to appear (H/T Collider).

"After that epic Peacemaker finale, I can finally post this. Sadly I (and Cyborg) were cut from the final edit. Why? Only [James Gunn] & [Warner Bros.] know that," he wrote on Twitter.

Turner then added: "This has really blown up. Just so y'all know I hold no ill will towards production (and you shouldn't either) it was an honor and a dream come true for me. Regardless of the final edit. I'm pleased to just be given the opportunity. Please don't hurl hate or read too much into this."

This has really blown up. Just so y'all know I hold no ill will towards production (& u shouldn't either) it was an honour and a dream come true for me. Regardless of the final edit. I'm pleased to just be given the opportunity. Please don't hurl hate or read too much into this https://t.co/CXQmcePLn7February 19, 2022 See more

Gunn has opened up on the characters' absence. "You know, I don't know what I can [say] – there are reasons for it, but I'm actually uncertain whether I can say what those reasons are," he told Variety. "It might have to do with future stuff."

Cyborg, played by Ray Fisher, has an uncertain future in the DCEU, while Batman will next be played by Robert Pattinson in upcoming DC movie The Batman. Ben Affleck will also reprise his role as the Dark Knight in The Flash, and Michael Keaton is back in both The Flash and HBO Max movie Batgirl.

The Batman arrives in theaters this March 4. While you wait, check out our guide to watching DC movies in order to get up to speed on the DCEU.