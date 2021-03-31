Outriders legendary weapons - the best legendary guns and mods we've seen so far

There are plenty of Outriders legendary weapons with interesting mods and effects already thanks to the demo and reveals we've seen so far. We know what a lot of these guns can do, but what are the best, and what effect can they have in battle? Coming up we're going to run through 13 of the most prominent Outriders legendary weapons we've seen so far, explain the mods, multipliers, effects and see what's what with the game's best magic guns so far.

Outriders legendary weapons list

(Image credit: Square Enix)

All of Outriders legendary weapons consist of a base weapon type - assault rifle, shotgun and so on - with two mods that add additional effects. These effects can deal more damage, boost player healing, make enemies more vulnerable, slower, explode and plenty more. The combination of base weapon type and mod effects usually indicate a pretty clear way to use the weapon to best effect, so always check the mods and what they do to ensure you're getting the best from it.

Absolute Zero

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Absolute Zero is, unsurprisingly, one of the cold themed Outriders legendary weapons. It's an assault rifle that inflicts a freezing effect on enemies and makes them more vulnerable.

Mods

Ultimate Freezing Bullets - Shots inflict Freeze on enemies.

- Shots inflict Freeze on enemies. Improved Vulnerability Bullets - Shots inflict Vulnerable on enemies, which has a cooldown of four seconds.

Aerie Master

(Image credit: Square Enix)

The Aerie Master shotgun immobilizes enemies by lifting them into the air using Time Rift and also increases the chances of inflicting critical damage. As Outriders legendary weapons go it's all about getting in close and hammering enemies.

Mods

Weightlessness - Aerie Master fires bullets that inflict Time Rift on enemies which lifts them into the air for five seconds.

- Aerie Master fires bullets that inflict Time Rift on enemies which lifts them into the air for five seconds. Critical Point - This increases the your chances of a critical damage by 15%.

Amber Vault

(Image credit: Square Enix)

The Amber Vault is one of the few Outriders Legendary weapons we've seen so far that's a double gun, which means it's literally two guns stuck together. It's got a high fire rate and damage output. It also uses Killing Spree to increase it's damage output further and Brain-Eater to help save ammo, as critical shots don't use ammo.

Mods

Killing Spree - This stacks a 30% damage modifier for a kill, up to five times and fades with time.

- This stacks a 30% damage modifier for a kill, up to five times and fades with time. Brain-Eater - Critical shots don't use any ammo.

Golem's Limb

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Golem's Limb is an Outriders Legendary pump action shot gun that both protects the user with a Golem effect and boosts your ability to leech health. It's definitely a weapon to pull out when you're expecting to take a lot of punishment. As far as Outriders legendary weapons go this is almost a support option.

Mods

Golem Rising - A killing shot gives you three seconds of protective Golem effect.

- A killing shot gives you three seconds of protective Golem effect. Vampire - Killing shots boost your Leech skill by 15% for 20 seconds.

Grim Marrow

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Probably one of the most recognizable Outriders legendary weapons, this is a light machinegun that can slow enemies down and deal extra damage via explosive singularities generated by kill shots. Good for dealing with crowds of enemies.

Mods

Singularity - Kills generate a singularity that when destroyed deals 913 damage to enemies within a six and a half meter radius.

- Kills generate a singularity that when destroyed deals 913 damage to enemies within a six and a half meter radius. Improved Stiffening - Enemies you hit are inflicted with a Slow effect, with a cooldown of four seconds.

Molten Eidola

(Image credit: Square Enix)

The Molten Eidola is an Outriders legendary rifle that fires bullets that can create a swarm of locusts to damage and weaken enemies inside a certain radius. It also doesn't consume any ammo for shots that are critical hits.

Mods

Ravenous Locust - Bullets can create a swarm of locust that inflict 15 seconds of damage and inflict weakness to enemies within six meters of a target.

- Bullets can create a swarm of locust that inflict 15 seconds of damage and inflict weakness to enemies within six meters of a target. Brain-Eater - Any critical shots you land won't consume ammo.

Paxian Blessing

(Image credit: Square Enix)

This pump action shotgun is an Outriders legendary weapon that's all about healing you. It restores part of your health that stacks for each enemy killed between reloads and boosts your Leech ability to extract more health from killed enemies.

Mods

Life Stock - Every time you reload you'll get some health back for every enemy killed since the last time you reloaded.

- Every time you reload you'll get some health back for every enemy killed since the last time you reloaded. Vampire - Kills boost your Leech ability.

Rarog's Gaze

(Image credit: Square Enix)

This Outriders legendary weapon is all about damage. Rarog's Gaze fires explosive bullets and inflicts a burning effect on the enemies it hits. It also weakens enemies in a radius around anyone you hit to soften them up.

Mods

Weakness Trap - Shots cause explosions that deal damage and inflict weakness on enemies in a five meter radius. 3 second cooldown.

- Shots cause explosions that deal damage and inflict weakness on enemies in a five meter radius. 3 second cooldown. Burning Bullets - Burn is inflicted on enemies you hit, with a eight second cool down.

The Iceberg

(Image credit: Square Enix)

The Iceberg is all about freezing and damage enemies. This Outriders legendary rifle can freeze enemies in place and also make them explode, causing damage to nearby targets.

Mods

Winter Blast - Critical hits generate an ice blast that freezes enemies in a four meter radius.

- Critical hits generate an ice blast that freezes enemies in a four meter radius. Icebreaker - Killing frozen enemies makes them explode and deal damage.

The Migraine

(Image credit: Square Enix)

This Outriders legendary weapon is a submachine gun that makes enemies bleed and explode, which is great for crowd control. It also looks like a badly made rack of ribs for no reason.

Mods

Ultimate Bleeding Bullets - Shots make enemies bleed.

- Shots make enemies bleed. Bomb's Ahead - Kills make enemies into anomaly bombs that explode and inflict damage.

Thunderbird

(Image credit: Square Enix)

The Thunderbird is a legendary assault rifle that adds lightning damage to attacks while boosting your health from critical damage. Good when you need a bit more healing.

Mods

Ultimate Storm Whip - Shots cause lightning to hit enemies and deal damage.

- Shots cause lightning to hit enemies and deal damage. Striga - 30% of critical damage is returned to the player as health.

Torment & Agony

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Torment and Agony are a really interesting pair of legendary pistols that mark enemies you shoot and then deal damage, with a multiplier, to marked targets when you reload. Plus reloading creates a shockwave that damages enemies in close proximity.

Mods

Judgement Enforcer - Marks enemies you shoot and deals 5x weapon damage to all marked enemies on reload.

- Marks enemies you shoot and deals 5x weapon damage to all marked enemies on reload. Clip Combustion - Reloading creates a shockwave that deals damage to enemies in a five meter radius.

Voodoo Matchmaker

(Image credit: Square Enix)

This legendary assault rifle is focused on damage and best used against groups as it links enemies so that they share damage. It also makes whoever you hit more vulnerable so you can hurt them more even when they aren't linked.

Mods