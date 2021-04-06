Outriders Big Iron - how to find the weapon parts for a guaranteed legendary gun

The Outriders Big Iron quest may not be set in the town of Agua Fria, but it is proving to be somewhat tricky, either due to the weapon parts being hard to find or a bug occurring that prevents progress with this Outriders quest. So if you want a legendary gun on your hip, to slay 20 Perforos who dare to make a slip, you've come to the right place. Here is how to complete the Outriders Big Iron quest, so you can become the best ranger and take down the outlaw known as Texas Red.

Outriders Big Iron weapon parts locations

If you're struggling to find all three weapon parts in the Outriders Big Iron quest, we can help. They aren't marked individually on your map and the navigation system in Outriders is notoriously difficult to use, so it's easy to get lost. The three images below are of each weapon part, along with the descriptions of how to find each one.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Once you enter the Big Iron mission area, kill the horde of incoming Perforos then hug the left-hand side of the wall and enter the cave below the blue sparkly rocks. Kill more Perforos inside then exit out of the other side, by the reddish-pink tree. Kill the next wave of Perforos, then cross over to the cave opposite. You'll find the first weapon part by some crates and bones at the back, next to more blue sparkly rocks.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

For the second weapon part, run on through the area until you go through a narrow section with two rocks close to each other. Kill the next wave of enemies that spawn– Calloused Maulers, a Strix or two, and a Wasteland Behemoth this time – then keep following the path forward. Hug the right-hand side of the area and enter the first cave on your right, beneath some more blue sparkly rocks. The second weapon part is at the back, next to a corpse.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Keep running forward until you pass through a wide-open wooden gate. There'll be a lot of humanoid enemies to kill here, so fight through them, then kick open the next, smaller wooden gate. Deal with the next set of enemies in the village including a Vanquisher Warlord, then head to the back of the village, near where a Hunter will have been trying to snipe you. To the left at the top of the stairs will be the final weapon part, by some very sandy crates.

Outriders Big Iron missing quest markers

Unfortunately, the Outriders Big Iron quest is one that suffers from the poor navigational system in the game. Sometimes the quest marker bugs out – heading back to the lobby then jumping back into the game, or returning to the area you just came from to check you have no outstanding objectives or alarms to deal with can fix it. You can still progress and complete the Big Iron quest though, just make sure you pick up all the weapon parts and return to Channa for a guaranteed legendary weapon at the end.