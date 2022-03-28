Oscars 2022 viewers are questioning if Jason Momoa burped

The Oscars 2022 are here – and Jason Momoa apparently burping is the moment that's got everyone talking (besides all those jokes from the hosts).

Momoa was presenting the award for Best Sound with his Dune co-star Josh Brolin when he seemed to burp right into the mic.

"Did Jason Momoa just burp because I laughed a little too loudly," said one Oscars viewer.

"DID JASON MOMOA JUST BURP ON THE MIC WHILE PRESENTING AN AWARD AT THE OSCARS???!"("???? WTF" asked another.

They're far from the only people to wonder. "Did I just now hear Jason Momoa burp?" asked another Tweeter.

"And the winner for Best Burp goes to… Jason Momoa," proclaimed someone else.

Even we at Total Film were confused... "Did Jason Momoa just... burp into the microphone?!"

Dune won Best Sound, and the sci-fi epic has been sweeping the Oscars so far, with Best Picture still to be announced. The film was nominated for 10 awards in total.

Momoa and Brolin presented the Best Sound Oscar ahead of the live broadcast, and the moment was then edited back in, along with multiple other categories – a decision that has proved controversial.

Other talking points from tonight's Academy Awards have included the first-ever live performance of Encanto's smash-hit "We Don't Talk About Bruno," and the movie also took home the gold for Best Animated Feature Film. Disney Pixar also debuted a new Lightyear trailer, introduced by Chris Evans himself.

The Best Cheer Moment and Oscars Fan Favorite have also been awarded to Zack Snyder's Justice League and Army of the Dead respectively during the ceremony.

Keep up to date on this year's winners and losers with our updating Oscars 2022 winners list.