Will Smith and Chris Rock stun the Oscars into silence following altercation

The Oscars 2022 saw a clash between Will Smith and Chris Rock stun everyone.

While presenting the Oscar for Documentary Feature, Rock made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, comparing her hair to G.I. Jane.

Jada, who previously revealed her alopecia diagnosis – which leads to hair loss – in 2018, looked unimpressed, and shortly afterward her husband stepped onstage and he seemingly hit Rock. It's unclear how severe the contact was.

Smith then shouted "keep my wife's name out your fucking mouth" twice. You can see an uncensored clip of the moment below.

VIA JAPANESE TELEVISION: The uncensored exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock pic.twitter.com/j0Z184ZyXaMarch 28, 2022 See more

"Will Smith just smacked Chris Rock and said 'Keep my wife's name out of your FUCKING mouth!' twice after he joked that Jada looked like GI Jane 2," writes Kyle Buchanan, who attended the ceremony, on Twitter.

At first, there was confusion over whether the moment was staged, but it soon become clear that was not the case.

Per Vanity Fair: "During the commercial break, reports Rebecca Ford, Denzel Washington pulled Smith over to the side for a conversation, and was kneeling with his arm around Jada Pinkett Smith when the show came back from commercial. Meanwhile in the lobby, people huddled around their phones watching replays of the incident. 'I don't think that's a joke,' one woman said. Two others added, 'Look, we went to rehearsals, and that was not in Chris Rock’s script.'"

The apparent altercation was followed by Puff Diddy introducing a tribute to The Godfather for its 50th anniversary. Smith went on to win the Best Actor award and seemingly addressed the clash with Rock.

"Denzel [Washington] said to me a few minutes ago, at your highest moment, be careful, that's when the devil comes for you," he said: "I want to apologize to the Academy, I want to apologize to all to my fellow nominees."

Smith and Rock's moment will surely be the biggest talking point of the 2022 Academy Awards, but other notable moments included Jason Momoa apparently burping into the mic, the first live performance of Encanto's "We Don’t Talk About Bruno," Zack Snyder's Justice League winning the Oscars Cheer Moment, and Army of the Dead winning the Oscars Fan Favorite award.

