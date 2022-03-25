Oscars 2022: When is it? Who’s nominated? Your biggest pre-Academy Awards questions answered

The 94th Academy Awards are almost here – and it's sure to be one for the books.

There's already been quite a bit of controversy around the ceremony, namely because of the Academy's decision to cut eight categories from the live broadcast. They also introduced the Oscars Fan Favorite award, which allows Twitter users to vote for any film released in 2021 that's eligible for an Academy Award – the winner of which will be announced live. People were also baffled to learn that the list of presenters included rapper DJ Khaled and skateboarding legend Tony Hawk – but that West Side Story's leading lady Rachel Zegler wasn't even (initially) extended an invite.

With all this leading up to the big night, many are interested in seeing how the ceremony will pan out – and whether their favorite films will win big. We've put together a quick guide on to watch the Oscars this year, the date and time of the full event, and a glance at the big nominees.

(Image credit: MGM)

The 2022 Oscars will take place Sunday, March 27 and begin at 5pm Pacific / 8pm Eastern. For UK viewers, that’s March 28 at 1 am.

Red carpet coverage will start at 4:30pm Pacific/6:30 pm Eastern, an hour-and-a-half before showtime. Interviews will likely be found pre-ceremony on The Academy's official Youtube channel.

How to watch the Oscars

(Image credit: Searchlight)

In the US, you can watch the ceremony ABC, online at ABC.com, via Youtube TV, or Hulu. In the UK, you'll need access to the sub-channel Sky Cinema Oscars or you may stream the Oscars online through NOW with a NOW Sky Cinema Pass. The subscription costs £9.99/month, but you can also take advantage of the seven-day free trial.

Who are the main nominees?

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

Jane Campion's western drama The Power of the Dog leads with 12 nominations. Following close behind is Denis Villeneuve's Dune with 10, West Side Story and Belfast both with seven, and King Richard with six.

The most highly-anticipated part of the night is the award for Best Picture, with the nominees listed here in full:

Who's Hosting?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes will host the ceremony as a trio. Jimmy Kimmel was the last to host in 2018, before the Academy Awards went three full years without one.

The ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, which has been the home of the Oscars nearly every year since 2002.

With the hype, controversy, and absolutely stacked list of quality films, we'll definitely be tuning in. Plus, we're dying to find out if Cinderella will take home the award for Fan Favorite over Spider-Man: No Way Home.

